Stephen J. Kolimaga Joins Altisource as Vice President, Enterprise Sales

/EIN News/ -- LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A . (“Altisource” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS), a leading provider of real estate, mortgage and technology services, today announced that Stephen J. Kolimaga has been appointed Vice President, Enterprise Sales. Mr. Kolimaga will direct his efforts to enhancing the value that Altisource delivers to the origination market through tailoring specific products and services to customer needs.



Mr. Kolimaga joins Altisource with over 20 years of mortgage experience, particularly in product sales, client management and mortgage operations. Prior to joining Altisource, Mr. Kolimaga served as Senior Vice President, Account Management and Mortgage Operations at LenderLive, a provider of fulfillment and secondary market services to the U.S. mortgage industry. Prior to that, Mr. Kolimaga held positions at GMAC (now known as ditech) and PHH Mortgage.

“Steve brings deep industry experience to Altisource and has a proven track record of driving operational sales excellence and long-term strategic growth through developing client-centric partnerships with financial institutions of all sizes,” said John A. Vella, Chief Revenue Officer, Altisource. “Adding talent like Steve, along with our innovative products and services, further positions Altisource as a leading integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries.”

“We have seen tremendous growth in our mortgage and real estate divisions over the past 18 months,” said Justin Vedder, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Sales, Altisource. “We welcome Steve’s industry experience in sales and operations as we look to continuously improve our customer experience across all of our services that support a constantly changing mortgage environment.”

