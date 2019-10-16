Pluralsight Appoints Former Salesforce Executive Ross Meyercord to Chief Revenue Officer

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology skills platform, today announced the appointment of Ross Meyercord, former Executive Vice President of Sales for Salesforce, as Chief Revenue Officer. As CRO, Meyercord will be responsible for leading all elements of customer success, including the direct and indirect sales teams, pre-sales, and professional services serving customers in more than 150 countries.



Meyercord brings nearly 30 years of experience to Pluralsight, including enterprise SaaS sales, partnerships, sales operations, and technology leadership. Most recently, as EVP on the North American sales team at Salesforce, and previously as Chief Information Officer, Meyercord was a key member of the leadership team that helped grow Salesforce from $2.5B to more than $16B in annual revenue. Meyercord began his career at Accenture, where he was a senior partner in the Communications and High-Tech practice and left after 22 years to join Salesforce.

“Ross’s experience, expertise, and proven execution is the perfect match for Pluralsight as we enter our next phase of growth, and evolve our sales strategy and operations,” said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. “His management of sales growth and operations at scale is exactly what we wanted in our next CRO. Furthermore, as a former CIO, Ross deeply understands the needs of our customers and how our platform meets those needs. His role in growing a SaaS business at scale and in advising the world’s largest companies will help our customers manage their transformations in today’s digital age.”

“There are only a few opportunities like the one Pluralsight presents right now,” said Meyercord. “Similar to what Salesforce did for sales leaders, Pluralsight is creating the same for tech leaders, and the company has just begun bringing this value to companies around the world. I am excited to join the team and help scale the business to address this growing need as companies embrace technology to deliver on their goals and build new ways of doing business.”



About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation, and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs, and analytics. For more information, visit www.pluralsight.com .

