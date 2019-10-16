The Global FoodBanking Network Releases the State of Global Food Banking 2019

Advancing the food bank model will play a critical role in achieving zero hunger by 2030

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The food bank model is a unique, revolutionary hunger-relief intervention which serves as a link to address food insecurity while also reducing food loss and waste at the community level, says a newly released report from The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN), alongside partners, the European Food Banks Federation (FEBA) and Feeding America.

The State of Global Food Banking 2019, released annually on World Food Day, is the most comprehensive report available that surveys the landscape and impact of food banks around the world.

Globally, an estimated two billion people are moderately or severely food insecure. Without intervention, the lives of those who are hungry and malnourished are stripped of their potential—their health, employability and labor productivity.

Food banks are formed by local leaders to procure safe and surplus food from commercial food systems, which might otherwise go to waste or to landfills and repurpose it for distribution to those facing hunger directly through community service organizations.

GFN, Feeding America and FEBA serve a combined 62.5 million vulnerable people. Through food recovery efforts, they prevent an estimated 2.68 million tons of wholesome food from waste and mitigate 10.54 billion kilograms of CO2 equivalents annually.

“The 2019 State of Global Food Banking shows how food banking plays an important role in solving the complex hunger problem,” said Lisa Moon, President and CEO, The Global FoodBanking Network. “This proven method that can be used in different environments and economies, helping hungry women, children and families access the safe, wholesome food they so desperately need to live a healthy and productive life.”

The report notes that far too many families struggle to raise healthy, functioning children due to limited food access. In response, food banks create nutritional programs that are tailored to meet the specific needs of the communities they serve. It highlights specific programs around the world throughout the report.

The State of Global Food Banking 2019 is the first series publication to profile food banks on a global scale and includes profiles of these food recovery organizations in more than 50 countries. The report can be accessed here.

About The Global FoodBanking Network

The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) is an international non-profit organization that nourishes the world’s hungry through uniting and advancing food banks in more than 30 countries. GFN focuses on combating hunger and preventing food waste by providing expertise, directing resources, sharing knowledge and developing connections that increase efficiency, ensure food safety and reach more people facing hunger. Last year, 943 GFN member food banks rescued over 500 million kilograms of food and grocery product and redirected it to feed 9.6 million people through a network of more than 55,000 social service and community-based organizations. For more information please visit www.foodbanking.org.

