Noodles & Company to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 7, 2019

Company to Participate in the Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference on November 15, 2019

/EIN News/ -- BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Dave Boennighausen, Chief Executive Officer and Ken Kuick, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with third quarter 2019 financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 303-1298 or for international callers by dialing (253) 237-1032. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or for international callers by dialing (404) 537-3406; the passcode is 1829348. The replay will be available until Thursday, November 14, 2019.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's corporate website at investor.noodles.com under the “Events & Presentations” page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

Investor Conference Participation

The Company also announced today that it will participate in the Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference in Nashville, TN. The Company’s fireside chat will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, November 15, 2019 and will be webcast live from the Company's corporate website at investor.noodles.com under the “Events & Presentations” page.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love to new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and 10,000 passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

investorrelations@noodles.com

Media

Danielle Moore

(720) 214-1971

press@noodles.com

Source: Noodles & Company



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.