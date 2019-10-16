Netrality Data Centers Announces Issuance of $75 Million of Investment Grade Senior Secured notes

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netrality Data Centers announces the closing of $75 million worth of privately placed investment grade-rated Senior Secured Notes with staggered terms of 5 and 7 years, pari-passu with the $325 million issued in April 2017. Net proceeds from the notes were used to pay off remaining third-party mortgages and for general corporate purposes.



“We are extremely pleased by the strong demand from our existing base of noteholders, as it affirms Netrality’s commitment to its investment grade profile and rating. We look forward to future growth and the ability to add additional pari-passu notes in the future,” said Gerald Marshall, Chief Executive Officer at Netrality Data Centers. “This offering allowed us to complete our previous goal of consolidating all of our debt at the corporate level and reducing our borrowing costs. The notes are also consistent with our strategy of continuing to ladder and extend maturities as well as reduce exposure to adjustable-rate borrowing.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as sole placement agent on the notes.

The offer and sale of the notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and the notes may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Netrality Data Centers

Netrality owns and operates strategic interconnected data centers and meet me rooms, providing a mix of colocation, powered shell and wholesale data center solutions driven by fiber-dense, network-rich interconnection environments. Netrality today has six strategic data centers in five markets: 210 North Tucker and 900 Walnut in St. Louis, 1102 Grand in Kansas City, 1301 Fannin in Houston, 401 North Broad in Philadelphia and 717 South Wells in Chicago.

To learn more about Netrality Data Centers, visit www.netrality.com.

