Cloud Management Innovator CloudBolt Software Accelerates Hybrid Cloud Time-to-Value with Comprehensive Platform Release

/EIN News/ -- NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the industry's leading cloud management platform for the enterprise, today announced the general availability of its CloudBolt 9.0 platform. CloudBolt 9.0 (Cumulus) enables enterprises to achieve unparalleled time-to-value for their hybrid cloud management strategies.

The 9.0 release builds upon CloudBolt’s platform capabilities by simplifying multi-cloud management with a single pane of glass, accelerating workload delivery through self-service IT, and enforcing governance through centralized automation and orchestration as enterprises continue their hybrid cloud journeys.

“We’ve dubbed CloudBolt 9.0 ‘Cumulus,’ which means ‘multi.’ This captures the spirit of how our customers use CloudBolt today for multi-cloud services from the data center to AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform,” said Brian Kelly, CEO of CloudBolt. “As enterprises continue to invest in cloud, containers, and infrastructure-as-code, the need for enterprise IT to deliver workloads to the business--quickly, cost-effectively, and securely--has never been greater. With enhancements to Kubernetes support and out-of-the-box integrations with Terraform, Splunk, and ServiceNow, CloudBolt 9.0 meets this bold enterprise vision while delivering on our strength of unparalleled time-to-value for customers.”

The release of CloudBolt 9.0/Cumulus comes at a time when shadow IT is a costly driver of business expenditures: Gartner estimates that 30 to 40 percent of shadow IT is spent in large enterprises, and that 33% of security attacks will be on shadow IT resources by 2020. In regard to other expenditures, ParkMyCloud estimates that 44% of compute spend is on non-production resources that are accidentally left running.

CloudBolt 9.0 features the following new benefits to mitigate costs and accelerate the time-to-value for enterprise hybrid cloud management:

Accelerate your hybrid cloud journey

CloudBolt 9.0 comes with expanded support for Kubernetes, enabling IT to more quickly and easily embrace containers and microservices architectures.





CloudBolt 9.0 comes with expanded support for Kubernetes, enabling IT to more quickly and easily embrace containers and microservices architectures. Enforce governance through centralized orchestration

As enterprises embrace infrastructure-as-code (IaC) for provisioning and orchestration, CloudBolt serves as the key orchestrator to ensure centralized and compliant access to scripts and configurations. In 9.0, CloudBolt has extended its support for IaC with out-of-the-box integration with Terraform.





As enterprises embrace infrastructure-as-code (IaC) for provisioning and orchestration, CloudBolt serves as the key orchestrator to ensure centralized and compliant access to scripts and configurations. In 9.0, CloudBolt has extended its support for IaC with out-of-the-box integration with Terraform. Accelerate workload delivery through self-service IT

In Cumulus, CloudBolt continues to make it easier for developers to get the resources they need with new out-of-the-box integrations to Infoblox, phpIPAM, and ServiceNow. Through the new ServiceNow integration, IT can now deliver resources in minutes by enabling one-click approval of workload provisioning workflows.





In Cumulus, CloudBolt continues to make it easier for developers to get the resources they need with new out-of-the-box integrations to Infoblox, phpIPAM, and ServiceNow. Through the new ServiceNow integration, IT can now deliver resources in minutes by enabling one-click approval of workload provisioning workflows. Manage cloud spend and security with built-in guardrails

9.0 further expands on CloudBolt's rich cost management capabilities to include Google Cloud Platform, enabling IT with deeper visibility into billing and cost-savings reporting. Further, 9.0 comes with out-of-box integration to Splunk, enabling IT to send logs to security information and event monitoring (SIEM) solutions for proactive detection of abnormal activity.





9.0 further expands on CloudBolt’s rich cost management capabilities to include Google Cloud Platform, enabling IT with deeper visibility into billing and cost-savings reporting. Further, 9.0 comes with out-of-box integration to Splunk, enabling IT to send logs to security information and event monitoring (SIEM) solutions for proactive detection of abnormal activity. Simplify multi-cloud management with a single pane of glass

Enhancements to CloudBolt’s single-pane-of-glass view enable greater IT efficiency for day-2 operations. New integrations include monitoring with Datadog and SolarWinds, and lift-and-shift migration with CloudEndure.

CloudBolt 9.0: A continued momentum

The release of CloudBolt 9.0 comes on the heels of a 150% surge in annual revenue , a 100% increase in headcount, and a $23 million Series A funding round led by Insight Venture Partners in 2018. This year, CloudBolt was named in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms*. In addition, CloudBolt was named winner at the 2019 Oregon Technology Awards and expanded its executive leadership team . This includes the hires of Chief Marketing Officer, Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Vice President of Engineering, and Vice President of Human Resources. CloudBolt’s global customer base now includes major brands such as Capgemini, Electronic Arts, The Home Depot, InterContinental Hotels Group, and Xerox.

What customers are saying about CloudBolt

CloudBolt is also rated on Gartner Peer Reviews , a source for verified reviews and real-world insights on IT solutions. CloudBolt reviews on Gartner Peer Insights include:

“An Amazing Hybrid Cloud Management Platform which fits every customer’s need… We used to do a lot of manual provisioning before we started using CloudBolt…not only [did] we cut the provisioning time from hours to minutes, but also was able to cut down the processes from 10 to 2...We do 100-300 deployments a month and CloudBolt Job Engine and UI is super fast and flawless." >> FULL REVIEW HERE

“The Next Evolution in System Automation… One of the easiest automation products you will ever set up. Their support has been outstanding and they really understand their own product… We were able to get the product up, connected, and deploying VM's in less than a day. The software is extremely flexible. You can use if out of the box or you can customize it to your own needs.” >> FULL REVIEW HERE

Try CloudBolt 9.0

CloudBolt 9.0/Cumulus, is generally available. Download CloudBolt for free or learn more about CloudBolt 9.0 .

*Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms, Dennis Smith, Matthew Cheung, Colin Fletcher, Padraig Byrne, January 7, 2019

Disclaimer: Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CloudBolt

CloudBolt is the leading cloud management platform for the enterprise. Deployed in minutes, CloudBolt helps IT unify orchestration and automate provisioning of their hybrid cloud resources—quickly, cost-effectively, and securely—while providing developers with anywhere, anytime access to those resources through a self-service catalog. Today, CloudBolt is deployed in the world's largest enterprises, across all industries including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology services, and more. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io .

