LogMeIn’s GoToConnect Recognized with 2019 Award from INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine for Hosted VoIP Excellence

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGM ) announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named GoToConnect a recipient of the 2019 Hosted VoIP Excellence Award presented by TMC’s INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine . This is the second win from TMC for GoToConnect and the second year in a row that products from LogMeIn’s Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) portfolio have been named a winner of the Hosted VoIP Excellence Award, with Jive named a winner in the 2018 program .



GoToConnect, launched in April of this year, combines GoToMeeting’s meeting capabilities with Jive’s cloud-based telephony and messaging services to provide a fully integrated application that allows users to connect and securely communicate internally and externally via a web browser or downloadable application. Bringing together this technology in a single solution gives end users all of the tools they need to collaborate under one roof, as well as giving IT leaders a single, affordable and secure platform to manage.

“LogMeIn’s robust suite of industry-leading unified communication and collaboration products are powerful on their own, but by joining the telephony capabilities of Jive with GoToMeeting, we can now offer a feature-rich and easy-to-use integrated UCC platform with GoToConnect,” said Mark Strassman, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Unified Communications & Collaboration, LogMeIn. “As the collaboration industry becomes increasingly crowded, TMC’s continuous recognition of LogMeIn’s command within the sector is an honor.”

The INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Awards honor services that have demonstrated innovation, unique features, quality and reliability of service, and noteworthy developments - improving functionality and usability for their customers.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com .

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Mathews

jennifer.mathews@logmein.com

617-279-2443



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.