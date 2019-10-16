Ayehu Announces Availability of NG Intelligent IT Automation Platform Version 1.5

Latest AI-Powered Platform Enhances Productivity and Flexibility with New Activity Designer and GitHub Community Repository

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayehu, a leader in intelligent automation, has announced the availability of its Next Generation (NG) IT Automation and Orchestration Platform, Version 1.5. The new release provides IT and security operations teams with new features that give users more control and flexibility, driving increased productivity.



“As corporations are facing enormous digital challenges, CIOs are being required to do more with less,” said Yaron Levy, co-founder and chief technology officer, Ayehu. “The NG platform automates the increasing influx of system alerts and incidents and can also potentially take care of all Level 1 help desk requests. Our latest version gives users more options to access, create and customize the workflows they need to automate. This accelerates results and maximizes the value of automation.”

Ayehu’s scalable NG platform delivers automated workflows that help enterprises save significant time on manual and repetitive tasks and maintain greater control over IT infrastructure.

By acting as a centralized hub that intelligently automates IT service management, cyber security, monitoring and messaging, and virtual support agent workflows, the AI-powered platform reduces mean-time-to-resolution by up to 90%. And as the backbone for intelligent virtual support agents and chatbots, Ayehu helps IT leaders embrace the future of work. The easily adoptable solution communicates and resolves tickets, issues and requests automatically. This greatly reduces, and in some cases even eliminates the L1 and L2 support demands.

The latest version includes the following productivity and flexibility enhancements:

Activity Designer – A new feature designed to give users the option to build their own activities as an extension of the library of more than 500 no-code, pre-built activities provided by Ayehu. Customers can now independently develop or modify existing activities in Python, C# or .net to extract further value through customization that meets specific needs.

– A new community hub that contains more than 100 of Ayehu's workflow templates, as well as source code for built-in activities. Customers can use this in conjunction with the Activity Designer to create custom activities based on existing pre-built workflows. Repository also provides free access to useful peer-developed workflow templates and activities in Ayehu NG Workflow and Activities which have already been created and contributed to the community. Activity Designer Training – Two new Ayehu Automation Academy courses, Activity Designer Essentials and Advanced Activity Designer, train and certify developers in creating new activities using the Activity Designer. Certified Activity Designers can enhance their organization's automation capabilities or develop new income opportunities for themselves by delivering high-quality activities for third parties. The Academy has already certified nearly 1,000 IT automation engineers since its inception earlier this year.

“Intelligent automation is a necessary force multiplier for CIOs and IT leaders who want to create successful self-driving organizations, achieve operational efficiency and improve employee experience with IT,” added Gabby Nizri, co-founder and CEO, Ayehu. “It is our mission to provide the technology, tools and resources that help them turn understaffed, strapped IT and security departments into happier, more efficient and productive teams.”

To learn more about the Ayehu Next Generation Automation and Orchestration Platform Version 1.5 visit: https://ayehu.com/ayehu-it-automation-orchestration-platform-powered-by-ai/

About Ayehu

Ayehu’s AI-powered automation and orchestration platform is a force multiplier for IT and security operations, helping enterprises save time on manual and repetitive tasks, accelerate mean time to resolution, and maintain greater control over IT infrastructure. Trusted by more than 200 major enterprises and leading technology solution and service partners, Ayehu supports thousands of automated processes across the globe. For more information, please visit www.ayehu.com and the company blog. Follow Ayehu on Twitter and LinkedIn .

