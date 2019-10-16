Risk Strategies Launches Cyber Resolute, Transforms Traditional Cyber Liability Risk Management

Underwritten by Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions and powered by Arceo.ai, full-scope approach turns typical application process into holistic cyber risk protection

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced Cyber Resolute , an exclusive offering that combines cutting-edge technology with smarter processes and specialized coverage to reduce exposure, costs and potential liability in an ever-changing threat landscape.



Easily tailored to specific client circumstances, Cyber Resolute is an advanced risk mitigation platform powered by Arceo.ai data analytics technology and backed by insurance underwritten through an exclusive partnership with Berkley C yber Risk Solutions , a Berkley Company. The platform’s peer benchmarking data, analytics and artificial intelligence provide real-time awareness and understanding of potential security deficiencies and prioritizes recommended fixes. These deeper insights then make it simpler to secure market leading, straightforward coverage at an affordable price.

“Guarding against cyber threats and their associated costs is a dynamic problem requiring a smarter, more holistic approach,” said Robert H. Rosenzweig, Risk Strategies' National Cyber Risk Practice Leader. “By teaming up with Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions and Arceo.ai, we can help clients lower their risk profile while simultaneously improving the quality and reducing the cost of their cyber risk coverage.”

Available to companies with up to $250 million in annual sales, Cyber Resolute delivers industry-leading proprietary coverage and 24/7 access to best-in-class cyber response forensics and legal teams.

“Underwriting cyber risk is a process that needs to be carefully aligned with your targeted market segment, regardless of whether you are an enterprise or SME,” said Steve Krusko, Chief Underwriting Officer at Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions. “We are delighted to be partnering with Risk Strategies and Arceo.ai to successfully grow our cyber line of business.”

Arceo.ai, the industry-leading cyber insurance and analytics platform, enables Cyber Resolute to deliver rich analytics that provide accurate and actionable insights by applying data science to internal and externally generated data to spot and prioritize security deficiencies. With better data, clients can make better decisions to tackle risks and improve their security profile and insurability.

“Actionable insight is vital for both insurers and their clients when trying to understand their respective risks and how to mitigate them,” said Ben Beeson, Head of Insurance at Arceo.ai. “We’re excited to be selected as the engine of insight and understanding for Cyber Resolute and believe it represents an important new way for companies to address cyber risk and cyber coverage.”

Beyond clear insight, Cyber Resolute provides resources for clients to proactively improve their risk profile and effectively respond to cyber issues and incidents. Cyber Resolute’s built-in vendor partnerships from IT to legal makes it simple to engage best-in-class resources to address identified deficiencies or respond quickly and effectively to incidents.

Cyber Resolute is available now through the Risk Strategies national cyber risk practice. To learn more, visit risk-strategies.com/cyberresolute or email cyber@risk-strategies.com .

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 70 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

About Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions

Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions, a Berkley Company, is solely dedicated to providing innovative cyber insurance products and loss prevention services to customers in all industries, and of all sizes. For more information about the products and services offered by Berkley Cyber Risk Solutions, please visit www.berkleycyberrisk.com . Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

