Foundation for Financial Planning Announces Alexandra Armstrong as Recipient of Lifetime Achievement Award

Alexandra Armstrong, CFP®, honored for over two decades of service to advancing pro bono financial planning for people in need

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP)—a national nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to pro bono financial planning for people in need—has announced that it will bestow its first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award on its longtime trustee and supporter, Alexandra Armstrong, CFP®. Armstrong is chairman and founder of D.C.-based financial advisory firm, Armstrong, Fleming & Moore, Inc.

Armstrong was presented with the award today by FFP CEO Jon Dauphiné, Board Chairman Scott Kahan and past Board Chairman, Bill Carter, CFP®, at the Financial Planning Association® (FPA®)’s Annual Conference in Minneapolis, where Armstrong also announced a new commitment of $100,0000 to match all new contributions to FFP’s Pro Bono for Cancer Campaign during and after the conference.

“Alex Armstrong has been the lifeblood of this organization from the very beginning,” said FFP CEO, Jon Dauphiné. “As we approach our 25th anniversary next year, we are excited to honor and celebrate Alex’s tireless dedication to our pro bono mission and her role in making FFP what it is today.”

Armstrong was among a group of financial advisors who in 1995 founded FFP as a way to give back to their communities and advance the financial planning profession. She has been integral in building an endowment fund, which today has grown to over $20 million and fuels FFP’s grantmaking to nonprofit pro bono financial planning programs across the country. Under Armstrong’s leadership as past chairman and longtime trustee, FFP has funded and developed a range of programs that bring expert financial planning and advice to at-risk populations, including active military members and wounded veterans, people with cancer and other serious medical diagnoses, seniors and family caregivers, low-income individuals and their families, domestic violence survivors and many more.

“There is no one more deserving of this award than Alex Armstrong,” said Kahan. “As a friend and fellow trustee, I have seen firsthand how hard she works to help ensure that FFP has the influence and resources it needs to thrive – and to therefore reach more people in need. Her passion for this work is contagious.”

FFP also announced that it is creating the Alexandra Armstrong Innovation Grant, a special grant that will be available beginning in 2020 for a nonprofit organization that demonstrates remarkable creativity and potential for impact in its programming. “This grant will not only reward extraordinary innovation, but also create a lasting legacy to highlight Alex’s historic role in bringing expert financial advice to those who otherwise lack access,” noted Dauphiné.

FFP’s Lifetime Achievement Award follows a range of industry honors Armstrong has received. Among those honors include becoming the first woman to receive the FPA®’s P. Kemp Fain, Jr., Award; and in 2016, being awarded with a Women to Watch Lifetime Achievement Award by InvestmentNews, which now presents an annual award and grant named in her honor. Armstrong is FFP’s most generous individual donor, with she and her firm recognized for over $875,000 in contributions over time.

About the Foundation for Financial Planning

The Foundation for Financial Planning is a Washington, DC-based 501(c)(3) charitable organization, solely devoted to supporting the delivery of pro bono financial planning to at-risk populations, including active military members and wounded veterans, people with cancer and other serious medical diagnoses, seniors and family caregivers, low-income individuals and their families, domestic violence survivors and many more. Dedicated to powering pro bono financial planning, FFP has provided more than $7 million in grants to national and community-based pro bono programs; worked with partners to activate more than 20,000 financial planners to volunteer their time and talents; and acted as a leader and catalyst to embed a rich tradition of pro bono service across the financial planning profession. Visit FoundationForFinancialPlanning.org to learn more.

