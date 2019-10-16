Angel Fire Resort Announces Opening Date, Deals for Teachers, and the Final Season for Shovel Races

New Mexico Resort Plans for the Final World Championship Shovel Races This Winter

/EIN News/ -- ANGEL FIRE, N.M., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angel Fire Resort, (https://www.angelfireresort.com), Northern New Mexico’s premier family vacation destination, announced today they will open December 13, 2019 for the 2019-2020 ski season. Known as one of the “Best Family Ski Resorts in North America,” Angel Fire Resort is investing in an upgraded on-mountain web-camera, offering deep discounts for teachers and military members, and are making plans for their final year of the World Championship Shovel Races. Angel Fire Resort winter season will be December 13, 2019 – March 22, 2020.



DEDICATED PROGRAMS/ACTIVITIES FOR FAMILIES:

Angel Fire Resort continues to expand on its family-first offerings, including family friendly enhancements to its full-service Children’s Ski School. Several programs are in place to help parents get the most of their time on the slopes while their children are actively engaged learning to ski and board, making new friends and having fun.

The Parenting Pass – This interchangeable pass allows two parents to take turns coaching and skiing with their child, or it also allows parents to take turns on the mountain in a single day while the other stays behind to care for an infant or toddler who is too young to ski.

– This interchangeable pass allows two parents to take turns coaching and skiing with their child, or it also allows parents to take turns on the mountain in a single day while the other stays behind to care for an infant or toddler who is too young to ski. Private Ski Lessons – For the tiniest of tots just learning how to ski and snowboard the resort offers private lessons for those as young as 2 years old.

– For the tiniest of tots just learning how to ski and snowboard the resort offers private lessons for those as young as 2 years old. Lil’ Jalapeno’s Program – This is a full day ski program appropriately paced for 3-year olds.

– This is a full day ski program appropriately paced for 3-year olds. Lil’ Poppers Snowboard Program – This is a full day Snowboard Program for 4-5-year-olds to complement the Lil’ Chile Ski Program. Lessons will incorporate Burton Riglet Boards.

– This is a full day Snowboard Program for 4-5-year-olds to complement the Lil’ Chile Ski Program. Lessons will incorporate Burton Riglet Boards. 5th Graders Ski Free – Offers all 5th graders a free lift ticket with their report card and completed form.

– Offers all 5th graders a free lift ticket with their report card and completed form. Kids 6 and under and Seniors 75 and over Ski Free. Seniors 70-74 ski for just $29 a day.

Seniors 70-74 ski for just $29 a day. Angel Fire Resort also has a large selection of non-ski family activities including Tubing Hill - complete with a 700’ surface lift to take the hiking out of tubing, a traditional sledding hill, indoor pools and a hot tub. A full Nordic Center offers rentals and lessons for classic and skate styles and snowshoe hiking. Additionally, in the Village of Angel Fire, horse-drawn sleigh-rides, and snowmobiling are also available.

NEWEST & MOST POWERFUL ON-MOUNTAIN LIVE CAMERA IN THE STATE:

Watching the snow fall in real time, seeing the most updated views of the ski mountain and the surrounding peaks in 4K, will soon be available to all meteorologists, guests, and those just looking to see if they should call-in sick to catch a few runs on the mountain. Angel Fire Resort is installing a brand-new, state-of-the-art Prism Onyx camera at the summit. The new webcam is the world’s first A.I. powered live camera on the market. It will offer the most powerful, 4K video, 24mp imagery, ultra-wide panorama views in the state - including the top of Angel Fire Resort, Wheeler Peak, and the Moreno Valley. The webcam will be available by opening day: https://www.angelfireresort.com/webcam/

HEAVY DISCOUNTS FOR TEACHERS AND MILITARY MEMBERS:

Making ski-industry history, The Teacher Pass will offer all K-12 teachers one of the best full season ski pass discounts in the country. The pass is $99 if purchased before opening day and increases to $199 on December 13. The Teacher Pass is designed to thank educators for the work they do with students and to make skiing easier and offer more value for teachers. Additionally, all Active Duty, Retired, Veterans, National Guard, & Reserve and their dependents are eligible for discounted Season Passes of $299 if purchased by October 31, 2019. While still heavily discounted, the Military Season pass will increase to $599 on opening day.

FINAL YEAR FOR THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SHOVEL RACES:

It’s the final chance to wax up a shovel and become a World Champ at the 41st Annual World Championship Shovel Races. The Angel Fire Resort Winter Carnival, featuring the last World Championship Shovel Races, will be held January 31 – February 2, 2020. Racers from all over the country compete by sitting on the scoop of a standard aluminum grain shovel, handle pointed downhill, and then lift their hands and feet to allow gravity to take them for a ride. The organized media competition of Shovel Racing has been held for 40 years at Angel Fire Resort. National news outlets including ESPN, ABC Sports, MTV, NBC Nightly News, Good Morning America and The Travel Channel have featured the event.

NEW MEXICO’S ONLY NIGHT SKIING – NOW EXTENDED HOURS:

Angel Fire Resort remains the only resort in the state to offer its popular night skiing and snowboarding. The terrain includes 50 acres of groomed trails on the front facing side of the mountain, as well as, the Night Rider terrain park. Additional nights and extended hours have been added to Night Skiing.

POWDER ALLIANCE PASS ADDS TWO NEW RESORTS

Angel Fire is the only resort in New Mexico that is a part of the Powder Alliance, which allows all Angel Fire Resort season pass holders 3 days of free lift tickets at 18 partner resorts, 54 possible free lift tickets. The Powder Alliance doesn’t require an annual fee or a collective pass price. Simply present a top-tier, anytime season pass from a participating Powder Alliance area and receive skiing benefits at all the rest.

Participating Resorts include: Loveland Ski Area, CO; Monarch Mountain, CO; Sierra-at-Tahoe, CA; Bogus Basin, ID; Marmot Basin, Alberta; Schweitzer, ID; Bridger Bowl, MT; Mission Ridge, WA; Sugar Bowl Resort, CA; Castle Mountain Resort, Alberta; China Peak, CA; Timberline, OR; Mountain High, CA; White Pass, WA; Mt Hood Skibowl, OR; Whitewater, BC; La Parva, Chile; and Kiroro, Japan.

In addition, Angel Fire Resort season pass holders are offered 3 days of free lift tickets at Powderhorn, and Ski Cooper in CO, and Ski Apache, NM. By partnering with a total of 21 resorts this winter, Angel Fire Resort season pass holders will receive a total of 63 free days of skiing at partnering resorts. Blackout dates and more details: https://www.powderalliance.com

MAJOR EVENTS :

Season runs December 13, 2019 – March 22, 2020

Opening Day – December 13, 2019

Christmas Eve – Torchlight Parade/Skiing with Santa: December 24, 2019

New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade – December 31, 2019

Family Fun Fest: January 1 – 4, 2020

The Angel Fire Resort Winter Carnival, featuring the last World Championship Shovel Races: January 31 – February 2, 2020

Military Winterfest: February 6-9, 2020

Active Duty, Retired, National Guard, Reserve, Vets, Gold Star and their families are invited to visit Angel Fire for six days of indoor and outdoor and adaptive winter activities. Visit veteranswellnessandhealing.org for more details.

Telluride Mountain Film & Demo Daze Weekend: February 14, 2020

Angel Fire Mardi Gras Celebration: February 23-29, 2020

Celebrate Mardi Gras in Angel Fire with live music, parades, daily special activities and a masquerade ball.

Spring Break Music Fest: March 15-19, 2020

Bring the family for great spring skiing and riding.

St Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt: March 17, 2020

Chilly Bike Challenge: March 21, 2020

Closing Day: March 22, 2020

CONTACT INFO FOR ANGEL FIRE RESORT: WEBSITE www.angelﬁreresort.com TWITTER @angelﬁreresort FACEBOOK /AngelFireResort PHONE (855) 923-7387 ﻿SEASON

December 8, 2019 - March 25, 2020 LIFT HOURS 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM NIGHT SKIING 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM (weather permitting , this is available on weekends and holiday peak periods).

MOUNTAIN STATS

BASE ELEVATION 8,600 feet

PEAK ELEVATION 10,677 feet

VERTICAL DROP 2,077 feet

AVERAGE ANNUAL SNOWFALL: 210 inches

TERRAIN PARKS: 3

81 TRAILS: 21% beginner, 56% intermediate, 23% advanced, 560+ acres

NORDIC CENTER: 12km of terrain for classic & skate skiing and snowshoeing; 5 trails: 1 beginner, 2 intermediate, 2 advanced

LIFTS: 2 high-speed quads, 3 doubles, 2 surface

SNOWMAKING CAPABILITIES: 52% of mountain, 90% of beginner terrain

For more details about Angel Fire Resort and Angel Fire RV Resort’s winter rates, lift ticket pricing, trails and reservations visit www.angelfireresort.com or call (855) 923-7387.

NEW WINTER BROLL HERE PLEASE COURTESY “ANGEL FIRE RESORT”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6TgcCtG6mVE&feature=youtu.be

NEW WINTER PHOTOS CAN BE ACCESSED HERE. PLEASE COURTESY “ANGEL FIRE RESORT”: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0B2DaG8Er2C17RW95NU9CWXVPbDg

Media only: To set up a media visit to Angel Fire Resort or line up an interview contact Krysty Ronchetti at krysty@sjcommunications.com or 505-821-9279.

About Angel Fire Resort

Angel Fire Resort is a top year-round mountain resort destination in New Mexico. Angel Fire Resort was named “America’s Most Affordable Ski Town” by Realtor.com and ranked a Top 25 “Best Family Ski Resort in North America” by Dream Vacation Magazine. Situated at over 8,600' elevation in the Southern Rocky Mountains, Angel Fire strives to offer the best value and choice for family outdoor recreation activities to its members, guests and visitors--including skiing, snowboarding, tubing, sledding, golf, mountain biking, zipline, tennis, fishing, RVing, hiking and more. For additional information on Angel Fire Resort, resort membership, or opportunities for real estate investment in Angel Fire, please call (855) 923-7387 or visit the resort's website at www.angelfireresort.com.

Contact: Krysty Ronchetti info@sjcommunications.com 505-821-9279

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8bf20f2-10a0-4013-b37e-f95d890482ca

Angel Fire Resort Announces Winter Opening Dates and mountain updates AFR Winter Opening



