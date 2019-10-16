Metagenomics Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Global Metagenomics Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2025

Description

Metagenomics involves the study of genetic material extracted directly from environmental samples. Metagenomics provides a powerful insight into the microbial world that has the potential to understand the entire living world. Metagenomics has the power to reveal the previously hidden diversity of microscopic life and can investigate microbial ecology at a much greater scale and detail. It is a molecular tool that is used to analyze DNA collected from environmental samples to study the community of microorganisms present in it.

Metagenomics enables the study the microbial genome which is intractable because of cultivation difficulties. It is possible to comprehensively sample all genes in all organisms that are present in a complex sample. Biosurfactants are an environmentally friendly alternative that helps to overcome the toxicity of the synthetic surfactants used in the treatment of oil spills. Metagenomics allows making DNA libraries of the petroleum-contaminated samples after which screening of biosurfactant producing clones is being done. To produce the Biosurfactants several screening methods are designed to screen the metagenomic clone.

The study of Metagenomics helps to obtain the products and processes of biotechnological value. To combat the issue of an oil spill and drug resistance, Metagenomics has shown the path with the production of biosurfactants and antibiotics. The market of Metagenomics will have huge growth due to its environment-friendly advantages. The real-time Metagenomics enables to understand the spread of antibiotic-resistant organisms and thus helps control it. The metagenomics market is boosting by identifying and discovery viruses using the latest technology with promising potential in the application in clinical diagnostics, public health monitoring, and others.

Global Key Players covered (Key Profiles) -: SciGenom Labs (India), ENTEROME Bioscience (France), Aperiomics (USA), The MITRE Corporation (USA), Quest Diagnostics (USA)

Segmentation:

The global Metagenomics market, by type, can be segmented into into – Sequencing and Bioinformatics. Metagenomic Sequencing allows researchers to comprehensively examine all DNA samples extracted from many organisms' genes, providing insight into microbial diversity and function. Bioinformatics is a field that develops software tools and methods to understand biological data. Bioinformatics is a combination of biology, information engineering, computer science, mathematics and statistics to analyze and interpret the data. The global Metagenomics, by application, involves Infectious Disease Diagnosis, Environmental Remediation, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Europe and North America’s Metagenomics market will exhibit stunning growth due to its technologically advanced Healthcare industry. The rising demand from various industries for Metagenomics will increase the growth of the market. Europe and North America will drive the market of Metagenomics. South America’s Metagenomics market will witness significant growth. The market of Metagenomics in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), will grow at a fast pace by adopting the latest technological advancement in their health and pharmaceuticals industry. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) market of Metagenomics is growing due to huge investment in the health industry and by rising demand for Metagenomics in various research institutes.

Industry News:

July 31, 2019. The latest High resolution genome mapping for the fight against antibiotic-resistant gut bacteria, a study led by scientists from Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s and Genome Institute of Singapore, along with clinicians from Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and National University of Singapore (NUS) has taken a step forward in studying antibiotic resistance by studying the gut bacteria.

