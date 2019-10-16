Gear4 Introduces Slim and Protective Cases for the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Smartphones

Various Styles Feature up to 16 Feet of Drop Protection from Integrated D3O® Technology

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear4® , a ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) brand and the U.K.’s No. 1 smartphone case brand, today introduced three protective smartphone cases for the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones1. Engineered with D3O® technology, the Gear4 Piccadilly, Crystal Palace, and Battersea offer protection from everyday mishaps, including unexpected drops from heights of up to 16 feet2.

“Smartphones have become integral to our everyday lives, acting as a camera, GPS, alarm clock, credit card, remote control, and much more, and protecting them can’t be overlooked,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of marketing for ZAGG Brands. “Gear4 offers Pixel users a variety of case solutions that balance style and impact protection and feature integrated D3O technology. Whether users prefer a fully clear case to show off their device, or a slim, ultra-protective soft-touch solution, Gear4 provides Pixel owners peace of mind that their new smartphone is protected.”

Gear4 cases for the all-new Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones include:

Piccadilly – The award-winning clear case with 13-foot drop and edge-to-edge protection 2 . Featuring a black bumper to match the device.

– The award-winning clear case with 13-foot drop and edge-to-edge protection . Featuring a black bumper to match the device. Crystal Palace – An ultra-protective, transparent phone case with 13-foot drop protection and an anti-yellowing clear design with dye-transfer resistance 2 .

– An ultra-protective, transparent phone case with 13-foot drop protection and an anti-yellowing clear design with dye-transfer resistance . Battersea – Ultimate impact defense with 16-foot drop protection and a slim design, available in soft-touch black2.

Each slim, lightweight Gear4 case is compatible with the Pixel’s Qi-enabled wireless charging, and features patented D3O technology to provide the world’s most advanced shock and impact protection. The groundbreaking material is trusted by the military, sports professionals, and motorcyclists for high-impact defense. Gear4 uses a unique version of D3O technology blended with other materials to produce cases scientifically engineered to safeguard mobile devices.

Pricing & Availability:

The Gear4 cases for the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones are available now on Gear4.com, at Verizon, and other retailers nationwide for a suggested retail prices of $39.99 (Piccadilly and Crystal Palace) and $49.99 (Battersea). They include a limited lifetime warranty3.

1Source: GFK, STRAX GfK Cases, June 2019; No. 1 case brand by sales volume

2Based on 3rd party testing conducted on similar devices

3Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions

Gear4 and product names are trademarks of Gear4 HK Limited. Google Pixel is a trademark of Google. D3O® is a registered trademark of Design Blue Limited. The 'Qi' symbol is a trademark of the Wireless Power Consortium. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About Gear4:

Founded in 2006, Gear4 is the No. 1 impact protection case brand in the U.K. In 2015, Gear4 partnered with D3O® to create world-leading impact protection products for consumer electronics. Now 13 years old and established in over 40 countries, Gear4 has a proven track record of creating world-leading products that have satisfied millions of consumers worldwide. Working to the impeccable standards of British engineering and innovation, Gear4 pride themselves on constantly delivering unique, well-designed products that protect your most precious devices. Gear4 products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon®, AT&T®, Sprint®, and Target®. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.Gear4.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ZAGG Inc:

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Inc has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com .

Gear4 protective smartphone cases for the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones Each slim, lightweight Gear4 case is compatible with the Google Pixel’s Qi-enabled wireless charging, and features patented D3O technology to provide the world’s most advanced shock and impact protection.



