LVGI Files Annual Report, Organizational Updates and New Joint Venture Announcement

The industrial hemp marketplace is expected to top $23 Billion by 2023. This has created a rush by farmers and other hemp entrepreneurs to jump into this fragmented and sometimes predatory market due to novice brokers that are trying to get rich quick and do not care about product quality, and have no incentive to resolve issues when they occur. With HempLink.app, farmers, processors and hemp/CBD manufacturers will be able to trade and transact products and services in a trusted, secure and transparent online market. HempLink.app will verify all participants in the market as well as provide a peer to peer review system to provide participants in the transaction with the assurance they are receiving the quality products and services they expect.

“We have spent many years developing our HayMap application and after speaking with Devon Diaz, COO of LVGI, we realized that the technology from HayMap could be perfectly adapted for the industrial hemp industry. We are very excited to announce the launch of our initial version which will be available for Pre-Order in the next few days on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store,” exclaimed Shaun Baker, the Managing Member of Green Prizm Technologies, LLC.

Annual Report Filed:

LVGI has filed its annual report for Fiscal Year 2019 and should be available for review. Although subsidiary expectations fell short of projections, SHHI is working hard to reorganize its strategy so that we can build revenue and provide value to the shareholders of LVGI.

Organizational Updates:

Matthew Habuda tendered his resignation as the CEO and director of Summit Harbor Holdings, on October 10, 2019, due to opportunities he wanted to pursue elsewhere. We are sorry to see Mr. Habuda leave the organization and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors. It is unfortunate timing to accept Mr. Habuda’s resignation on the heels of our annual report where our subsidiary expectations were dramatically short of expectations. However, this has provided us the opportunity to reassess the value of our subsidiary companies so that we can focus our resources and contributions to develop and expand the Boobeary Products line of business and to support Green Prizm in the development and marketing efforts of the HempLink.app.

