Lifetime Brands to Host Investor Day on November 14, 2019

/EIN News/ -- GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, today announced that management, will host an Investor Day on November 14, 2019 to discuss the Company’s ongoing transformation and its strategy for growth.



The event will be held at Convene, located at 237 Park Avenue in New York City, and will run from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Attendees are required to register by November 1, 2019. For those interested attending or learning more about the event, please email LifetimeBrandsIRDay@joelefrank.com or call (212) 355-4449.

A live webcast of the event, including a slide presentation, will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of Lifetime Brand’s website at https://lifetimebrands.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event and will remain on the website for one year.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, Kizmos™, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Mossy Oak®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, Rabbit® and Vasconia®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Creative Tops®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Kirk Stieff®, Towle® Silversmiths, Tuttle®, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A® and Royal Botanic Gardens Kew®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Weather and PlanetBox®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company’s corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com .

Contacts

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer

(516) 203-3590

investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com

or

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Ed Trissel / Andrew Squire / Sophie Throsby

(212) 355-4449



