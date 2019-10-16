CreditXpert Inc. Releases CreditXpert® 10.2 What-If Simulator™ Enhancements

The release includes a new feature notifying users when a credit score is likely to drop within the next month, among other updates

BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 16, 2019 -- CreditXpert Inc., the leading credit analysis solutions provider for mortgage professionals, today announced the release of its CreditXpert® 10.2 software update. The release includes improvements to CreditXpert® What-If Simulator™, a tool that gives loan originators the ability to forecast clients' credit scores after simulating the impact of complex actions or pending activities, allowing them to make more informed decisions and work with borrowers to secure a mortgage or better rate.



With the latest update, users of CreditXpert® What-If Simulator™ will receive an automatic notification flagging when a credit score forecast is expected to be negatively impacted by the passage of time. The alert is generated using data already in the credit report that could affect the score in the near future, such as a recent mortgage or auto inquiry that may start counting after the 30-day mark.

“Knowing a score is likely to drop soon helps mortgage loan originators proactively mitigate issues so they can get the results they expect each time,” said Dave Chung, co-founder and managing director of CreditXpert. “Our CreditXpert® What-If Simulator™ ‘power users’ currently check this manually. The new automatic notification feature eliminates this step and reduces surprises for all users, saving them time and rescore fees.”

The CreditXpert® 10.2 software update also provides new functionality that changes the way CreditXpert® What-If Simulator™ users can simulate various outcomes when attempting to remove an authorized user from an account.

“We developed these updates based on our customers’ feedback as they work to create highly reliable plans for borrowers,” said Rosa Mumm, product support manager of CreditXpert. “The new features strengthen the ability of resellers and mortgage loan originators to provide better service to their clients. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.”

The release also includes a refreshed design to improve overall usability. An overview of the updates can be viewed in this video .

For more information about CreditXpert® 10.2 availability, mortgage loan originators should reach out to their credit report provider or contact CreditXpert for details.

About CreditXpert Inc.

CreditXpert Inc. is the pioneer and premier provider of highly personalized credit analysis and optimization solutions used by lending professionals to close more high-quality loans. Available through our distribution partners, our software is used by at least half of the top 10 mortgage originators and, on average, on nearly one million credit reports each month. We are dedicated to empowering mortgage professionals with effective yet simple-to-use tools and education. Our proprietary technology uses artificial intelligence and other sophisticated analytical methods to provide data-driven insights that eliminate guesswork, simplify processes and help to strengthen client relationships and referral business. If your business buys credit reports, ask your credit report provider for CreditXpert®. Learn more at www.creditxpert.com .

