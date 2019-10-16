2019 PVC Windows Market Report | Global Industry Anticipated to Reach $44.8 Billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PVC Window Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The PVC window market is expected to reach an estimated $44.8 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2024.



The study includes the PVC window market size and forecast for the PVC window market through 2024, segmented by product type, end use, type, and the region.



The future of the PVC window market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial construction sectors. The major drivers for this market are growth in construction activities and increasing awareness towards sustainable, weather resistant, and cost effective construction practices.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include usage of fully reversible windows and development of cellular PVC windows. Masco, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Lixil Group, Deceuninck, PGT, Griffon, and Associated Materials, are among the major suppliers of PVC Window market.



Some of the PVC window companies profiled in this report includes PGT Inc., Epwin Group, Eurocell, Masco Corporation, and Deceuninck NV.



Market Highlights



The report forecasts that turn & tilt PVC windows will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its easy to use operating function.



Within the PVC window market, residential will remain the largest end use market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growth in residential construction industry and increasing use of weather-resistant and energy efficient windows in buildings.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing construction in developing countries like China and India. Cost effectiveness, sustainability and awareness of energy efficiency of the buildings promote the PVC window demand in the region.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: PVC window market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

PVC window market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: PVC window market size by type, product type, and end use in terms of value shipment.

PVC window market size by type, product type, and end use in terms of value shipment. Regional analysis: PVC window market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

PVC window market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of PVC window in the PVC window market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of PVC window in the PVC window market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of PVC window in the PVC window market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of PVC window in the PVC window market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the PVC window market by product (turn & tilt, sliding, casement, and other windows), end use (residential and commercial), type (new and replacement), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. what are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this PVC window market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this PVC window market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this PVC window market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the PVC window market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who is the major players in this PVC window market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What is some of the competing products in this PVC window market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this PVC window market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: PVC Window Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: PVC Window Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Turn & Tilt Windows

3.3.2 Sliding Windows

3.3.3: Casement Windows

3.3.4: Others

3.4: PVC Window Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Residential End Uses in the PVC Window Market

3.4.2: Commercial End Use in the PVC Window Market

3.5: PVC Window Market by Type

3.5.1 New Type

3.5.2: Replacement Type



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: PVC Window Market by Region

4.2: North American PVC Window Market

4.2.1: North American PVC Window Market by Product Type: Turn & Tilt Window, Sliding Window, Casement Window, and Others

4.2.2: North American PVC Window Market by End Use: Residential and Commercial

4.2.3: North American PVC Window Market by Coating Type: Offline/Hard Coating and Online/Soft Coating PVC Window

4.3: European PVC Window Market

4.3.1: European PVC Window Market by Product Type: Turn & Tilt Window, Sliding Window, Casement Window, and Others

4.3.2: European PVC Window Market by End Use: Residential and Commercial

4.3.3: European PVC Window Market by Type: New and Replacement PVC Window

4.4: APAC PVC Window Market

4.4.1: APAC PVC Window Market by Product Type: Turn & Tilt Window, Sliding Window, Casement Window, and Others

4.4.2: APAC PVC Window Market by End Use: Residential and Commercial

4.4.3: APAC PVC Window Market by Type: New and Replacement PVC Window

4.5: RoW PVC Window Market

4.5.1: RoW PVC Window Market by Product Type: Turn & Tilt Window, Sliding Window, Casement Window, and Others

4.5.2: RoW PVC Window Market by End Use

4.5.3: RoW PVC Window Market by Type: New and Replacement PVC Window



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis Model



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Raw Material Cost

6.2: Labor Cost

6.3: Energy Cost

6.4: SG&A

6.5: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the PVC Window Market by Product Type

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the PVC Window Market by End Use

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the PVC Window Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the PVC Window Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the PVC Window Market



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Masco Corporation

8.2: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.

8.3: LIXIL Group Corporation

8.4: Deceuninck N.V.

8.5: PGT Inc.

8.6: Ply Gem Holdings Inc.

8.7: Westag & Getalit AG

8.8: Epwin Group

8.9: Eurocell



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilxcd6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

