Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market Report 2019-2025 | Featuring Aksa Power Generation, Caterpillar, Cummins, FG Wilson, Himoinsa S.L., Kohler-SDMO, and Teksan Generator

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tajikistan Diesel Genset Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by KVA Rating (Below 30 KVA, 30.1-60 KVA, 60.1-150 KVA, 150.1-300 KVA, 300.1-500 KVA and Above 500 KVA), by Applications (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Infrastructural) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Tajikistan diesel genset market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.



The report comprehensively covers the market by kVA rating and applications. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of market trends, opportunities, high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Developing the industrial sector along with growing remittance for the construction and infrastructural sectors would fuel the demand for diesel genset in Tajikistan over the next six years. Moreover, booming manufacturing and mining sectors in Tajikistan would generate additional demand for diesel generators.



The lower rating kVA diesel generators acquired the majority of the volume share in the overall market of diesel generators in Tajikistan owing to its widespread usage in sectors such as the residential sector for power backup solutions and for primary power supply in telecom towers. The strong growth in the telecom sectors in the country has supported the growth of diesel generators lying in the respective range during the study period.



Furthermore, the growing commercial sector of the country on account of improving the business environment accelerated by the private sector investment would back the growth of diesel generator market revenues in the country. Additionally, government initiatives to improve the transportation and power infrastructure would further create additional demand for generators in Tajikistan. Some of the key players in Tajikistan diesel generator market include - AKSA, other Chinese and Turkish brands.



Markets Covered



By kVA Rating

Below 30 kVA

30.1-60 kVA

60.1-150 kVA

150.1-300 kVA

300.1-500 kVA

Above 500 kVA

By Applications

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructural

Companies Profiled



Aksa Power Generation Limited

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

FG Wilson Ltd.

Himoinsa S.L.

Kohler-SDMO

Teksan Generator

