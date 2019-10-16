Vega Co-founder, and best-selling author, Brendan Brazier joins Noblegen

One of the world’s leading authorities on plant-based nutrition, Brendan Brazier, will be Noblegen’s VP of Food Architecture

/EIN News/ -- PETERBOROUGH, Ontario, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblegen Inc. (“Noblegen"), an advanced nutritional ingredient company, is excited to announce that Brendan Brazier, the co-founder of Vega, best-selling author of the Thrive book series, and editor in chief of Alive magazine, has joined Noblegen as their VP of Food Architecture.



As the VP of Food Architecture, Brazier will work closely with Noblegen’s Product Development, Food and Culinary Science, and Commercialization teams to bring the best possible non-animal, nutrient rich food products to market. Regarded as one of the world’s leading authorities on plant-based performance nutrition, Brazier will help build and launch new food products created with Noblegen’s unique ingredients.

“I’ve long since believed developing a food system that makes nutrient-dense food available to as many people as possible, at the lowest environmental cost, is the key to solving both human and environmental health,” Brazier said, “Removing animals from the equation, and creating nutrient rich food more efficiently is why I’m so excited to be working with Noblegen. Euglena is a truly amazing organism that I believe will play a large role in fixing our troubled food system, I can’t wait to get started.”

Brazier’s passion for fixing the current food system and reducing the environmental strain of food production on the planet, combined with his experience in plant-based nutrition, make him a natural fit with Noblegen.

“We are thrilled to bring Brendan on board as our new VP of Food Architecture,” said Adam Noble, CEO and Founder of Noblegen, “Brendan maintains the same level of curiosity and tenacity he had when he developed Vega to improve his athletic performance over a decade ago, and we are ecstatic to have him as a part of the Noblegen team. With Vega, Brendan helped normalize the use of pea protein in food products and we’re excited for him to do the same for Euglena.”

Noblegen’s mission to improve the food system through sustainable, market disrupting food products and ingredients will be strengthened by the addition of Brazier. His experience and proven success in the plant-based nutrition space will be invaluable as Noblegen launches their first product this quarter.

About Noblegen

Noblegen is an advanced nutritional ingredients company that makes unique protein, carbohydrate, and oil ingredients from a single microorganism called Euglena gracilis. Noblegen, founded in 2013, is dedicated to increasing global accessibility of sustainably produced, healthy ingredients. The company currently employs over 70 people at its Peterborough, Ontario location. To request a sample of our euglena protein-rich flour or euglena beta-glucan isolate visit www.noblegen.com/contact .

Associative Links:

www.noblegen.com

www.linkedin.com/company/noblegen-inc

www.twitter.com/noblegeninc

Contact:

Bryan Reid

communicatons@noblegen.com

Communications Coordinator

Noblegen Inc.

705-748-1108



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.