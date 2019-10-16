Industrial Automation (Programmable & Fixed): Worldwide Market Insights, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023) Featuring ABB Group, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, KUKA, and Yokogawa

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Automation Market (Programmable & Fixed Automation): Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial automation market is estimated to reach US$341.41 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.35% for the period spanning 2019-2023.

The growth of the market has been driven by an upsurge in economic growth, expanding urbanization, rising automotive production, rising IoT devices, increasing the use of industrial robots and rising consumer electronics production.

Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include involvement of artificial intelligence, growing E-commerce warehouse maintenance and rising mining activities.



However, growth of the market would be challenged by expensive installation and maintenance, resistance to accept and lack of trained manpower.



The global industrial automation market is categorized into two key segments: Programmable and Fixed automation. In 2018, fixed automation was the dominant segment because of the driving factors such as growing demand for industrial automation by consumer electronics industries and escalation in automotive production.



The fastest growing regional market is the Asia-Pacific due to increasing industrialization in several countries such as Japan, China and India, increasing recognition of the automation assistance, extensive use of smart technologies in manufacturing, increasing use of industrial robotics in manufacturing.

EMEA represents one of the largest industrial automation markets and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels. The Americas region is an emerging market where growth lies in large-scale domestic manufacturing and development of smart technologies such as industrial IoT and artificial intelligence.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global industrial automation market, segmented into Programmable and Fixed automation segments.

The major regional and country markets (EMEA, Asia-Pacific and the Americas) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (ABB Group, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, KUKA AG, and Yokogawa) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Industrial Automation Systems

1.3 Applications of Automation

1.4 Advantages of Industrial Automation



2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Industrial Automation Market by Value

2.2 Global Industrial Automation Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Industrial Automation Market by Type

2.3.1 Global Programmable Industrial Automation Market by Value

2.3.2 Global Programmable Industrial Automation Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global Fixed Industrial Automation Market by Value

2.3.4 Global Fixed Industrial Automation Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Industrial Automation Market by End Market

2.4.1 Global Automotive Industrial Automation Market Forecast by Value

2.4.2 Global General Industries Automation Market Forecast by Value

2.4.3 Global Consumer Goods Industrial Automation Market Forecast by Value

2.4.4 Global Chemicals & Mining Industrial Automation Market Forecast by Value

2.4.5 Global Oil & Gas Industrial Automation Market Forecast by Value

2.4.6 Global Power Industrial Automation Market Forecast by Value

2.4.7 Global Technology Hardware Industrial Automation Market Forecast by Value

2.4.8 Global Pharma & Biotech Industrial Automation Market Forecast by Value

2.4.9 Global Water Industrial Automation Market Forecast by Value

2.4.10 Global Other Industrial Automation Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Industrial Automation Market by Products

2.5.1 Global PLM Software Market Forecast by Value

2.5.2 Global ERP Software Market Forecast by Value

2.5.3 Global SCADA Market Forecast by Value

2.5.4 Global Motor & Drives Automation Market Forecast by Value

2.5.5 Global Robotics Industrial Automation Market Forecast by Value

2.5.6 Global Industrial Automation Sensors Market Forecast by Value

2.5.7 Global DCS Market Forecast by Value

2.5.8 Global MES Market Forecast by Value

2.5.9 Global PLC Market Forecast by Value

2.5.10 Global Machine Vision Market Forecast by Value

2.5.11 Global Relays & Switch Automation Market Forecast by Value

2.5.12 Global Other Software Automation Market Forecast by Value

2.6 Global Industrial Automation Market Value by Region



3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 EMEA

3.1.1 EMEA Industrial Automation Market by Value

3.1.2 EMEA Industrial Automation Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Asia-Pacific

3.3 The Americas



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Upsurge in Economic Growth

4.1.2 Expanding Urbanization

4.1.3 Rising Automotive Production

4.1.4 Rising IoT Devices

4.1.5 Increasing Use of Industrial Robots

4.1.6 Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Involvement of Artificial Intelligence

4.2.2 Growing E-commerce Warehouse Maintenance

4.2.3 Rising Mining Activities

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Expensive Installation and Maintenance

4.3.2 Lack of Trained Manpower

4.3.3 Resistance to Accept



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

5.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

5.1.4 Process Automation Margin Comparison of Key Players

5.1.5 Discrete Automation Margin Comparison of Key Players



6. Company Profiles

6.1 ABB Group

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Schneider Electric

6.3 Siemens AG

6.4 Rockwell Automation

6.5 KUKA AG

6.6 Yokogawa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ff8kks

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.