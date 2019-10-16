IMTL Reports October Fotofy User Activity Growth: Daily Impressions Up 560%, Image Embeds Up 1,089%

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is excited to report data confirming rapidly expanding user activity on its Fotofy Platform.



Data from the Company shows robust month-over-month growth in image sharing during the platform’s second live month. For the month ended September 15, Daily Impressions averaged 25,212 and Image Embeds reached 245. For the month ended October 15, Daily Impressions averaged 165,107 and Image Embeds reached 2,914.

That represents 560% m/m growth in average daily image impressions and 1,089% m/m growth in image embeds for images shared directly from the Fotofy Image Marketplace at Fotofy.com.

“The dramatic expansion in impressions and embeds on a sequential monthly basis is a powerful confirmation of market adoption for the Fotofy Platform,” commented Matthew Goldman, CEO of Image Protect. “Because these content interactions are taking place predominantly away from our site at Fotofy.com, they imply content sharing and the spread of Fotofy image real estate across the web.”

The Fotofy Platform gives image creators and owners the power to upload high-quality images to the Fotofy Image Marketplace, where they can be accessed and shared by image users for free.

As these images are propagated across the web, image owners can track them on the Fotofy Analytics Dashboard as they are used and shared, eventually opening them up for availability to Fotofy’s new proprietary programmatic ad exchange, which will go live on November 1. That will enable the images to host in-image ads, driving revenues back to a central pool, to be divided up among image owners, image users, and Image Protect shareholders, thereby incentivizing more image uploads and more image sharing, organically expanding the total web real estate available to advertisers on the ad exchange.

Mr. Goldman continued, “This dramatic growth in image sharing is particularly exciting to see at this stage because we haven’t even started to deploy our marketing budget. In other words, with almost no push, Fotofy is taking off on an organic basis, and metrics critical to forecasting future ad revenue potential are demonstrating unequivocally significant growth after just two months post-launch.”

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

Safe Harbor Provision



Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.





Corporate Contact:

Image Protect

Lawrence Adams

larry.adams@imageprotect.com



