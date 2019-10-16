RedHill Biopharma Sponsors No Stomach For Cancer’s Symposium Ahead of Stomach Cancer Awareness Month

/EIN News/ -- TEL-AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL ) (Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange: RDHL ) (“RedHill” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and commercialization of clinical late-stage, proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, today announced its support of a number of prevention and awareness initiatives for Stomach Cancer Awareness Month, including its sponsorship of the No Stomach For Cancer’s (NSFC) Spotlight on Stomach Cancer Symposium. The symposium will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. MST at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona.



“We are proud to support No Stomach For Cancer in its efforts to raise awareness of stomach cancer, one of the major cancer types in terms of incidence and mortality worldwide,” said Dr. June S. Almenoff, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of RedHill Biopharma. “H. pylori infection, which is classified by the World Health Organization as a Group 1 carcinogen, remains the leading risk factor for the development of gastric cancer, a devastating disease affecting more than one million individuals worldwide each year1. Eradication of H. pylori is associated with decreased risk of stomach cancer, and we recognize the importance of developing new treatments to overcome the growing antibiotic resistance to this prevalent bacterial infection.”

Jon Florin, Executive Director of No Stomach For Cancer, said: “We are grateful to have RedHill Biopharma as our title sponsor and to support our cause and educate others about H. pylori’s link to stomach cancer. November is Stomach Cancer Awareness Month, and this patient education symposium kicks off the awareness activities by gathering key opinion leaders in the stomach cancer space to share and discuss treatment options, and experiences around this disease.

The ‘Spotlight on Stomach Cancer symposium’ provides a stage for experts, researchers, patients, and caregivers to learn more about the causes and risks of gastric cancer, in addition to current treatment options for patients. The event is free and open to the general public. To register for the event and receive more information please visit: http://bit.ly/2lXunvO .

No Stomach For Cancer (NSFC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to support research and unite the caring power of people worldwide who are affected by stomach cancer. Headquartered in Wisconsin, and serving patients across the globe, the organization is a thought leader in stomach cancer awareness and education.

NSFC advances awareness and education about stomach cancer, including Hereditary Diffuse Gastric Cancer (HDGC), provides a support network for affected families, and supports research for screening, early detection, treatment, and prevention of stomach cancer. For more information, please visit www.nostomachforcancer.org . No Stomach For Cancer® and Stomach Cancer Awareness Month® are registered trademarks of No Stomach For Cancer, Inc.

1 Bray, Freddie, et al. "Global cancer statistics 2018: GLOBOCAN estimates of incidence and mortality worldwide for 36 cancers in 185 countries." CA: a cancer journal for clinicians 68.6 (2018): 394-424.

