InvisibleShield Announces Glass Elite Solutions for the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Phones

Glass Elite VisionGuard+ Now Offers Increased Protection Against High-Energy Visible Blue Light and Germs

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvisibleShield® , a ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) brand and the leading global innovator in screen protection, today announced Glass Elite VisionGuard®+ with anti-microbial technology, Glass Elite VisionGuard and Glass Elite for the all-new Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones. Featuring InvisibleShield’s strongest screen protection ever, Glass Elite VisionGuard+ now protects consumers from high-energy visible (HEV) blue light and germs collected on their device screen. InvisibleShield’s latest solutions bear the “made for Google” badge, indicating they have been designed by InvisibleShield for use with the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL and have been certified to meet Google’s compatibility standards.



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4770b756-7983-43f9-b49b-f53093bc01d8.

“Our smartphones go everywhere we do, but that sometimes entails a slip from your hand while on a call, or an unanticipated ride on the roof of your car,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president, global marketing for InvisibleShield. “Our Glass Elite VisionGuard+ for the all-new Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones now kills 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria found on device screens and protects against the harmful effects of exposure to high-energy visible blue light without changing the screen’s colors.”

InvisibleShield’s Glass Elite solutions for the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are the brand’s strongest screen protectors to date and are 4x stronger than traditional glass1. Ion exchange technology increases surface compression for improved strength and scratch-resistance. And unique to InvisibleShield, ClearPrint™ technology incorporates an oleophilic treatment to disperse oils which makes fingerprints virtually invisible when the phone’s screen is turned on2.

Glass Elite VisionGuard+ is a quadruple threat, providing best-in-class protection against impact and fingerprints, while also protecting from harmful blue light and surface bacteria, making it the ultimate in device screen protection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a large percentage of disease outbreaks are spread by contaminated hands3. With consumers taking their devices everywhere they go and flu season right around the corner, it is crucial now more than ever to protect ourselves against the germs that can accumulate on our devices. Glass Elite VisionGuard+ features anti-microbial technology which kills 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria found on device screens4. Anti-microbial properties are infused in the glass, so they won’t wear away over time. An Eyesafe® technology layer filters harmful HEV blue light without distorting the device display, and ClearPrint™ technology disperses fingerprint oils for a solution that looks as good as it feels.

Glass Elite VisionGuard includes Eyesafe technology, and a protective layer that blocks HEV blue light which has been shown to contribute to digital eye strain5. The Eyesafe layer filters blue light without affecting the display’s color.

Glass Elite features ion exchange technology which increases the surface tension of the glass making it stronger and more scratch resistant. Glass Elite is the foundation of InvisibleShield’s latest screen protectors for Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL and is the brand’s strongest solution to date.

Pricing & Availability:

Glass Elite VisionGuard+ ($49.99 SRP) for the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL: Available on the Google Pixel store, InvisibleShield.com , ZAGG Franchise and CPR locations nationwide.

, and nationwide. Glass Elite VisionGuard ($44.99 SRP) for the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL: Available at Verizon, ZAGG Franchise and CPR locations nationwide.

and nationwide. Glass Elite ($39.99 SRP) for the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL: Available at Best Buy, ZAGG Franchise and CPR locations nationwide.

InvisibleShield backs its screen protectors with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device6. With more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide, InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection7.

1Source: Emtek Lab Testing, 11/9/2018

2ClearPrint™ technology is licensed from NBD Nanotechnologies

3 Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 07/26/2016

4Source: SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services, Co., Ltd. GZ Branch Testing, May 24, 2019

5 Source: The Vision Council

6Shipping and handling fees apply. See ZAGG.com for details.

7Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Cell Phone Screen Protection, Based on Dollars and Units, Jan. 2016- Jul. 2019.

InvisibleShield, the InvisibleShield logo, Glass Elite, and VisionGuard are trademarks of ZAGG IP Holding Co., Inc. Healthe and EyeSafe are trademarks of Healthe LLC. Google Pixel is a trademark of Google. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About InvisibleShield

InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling industry standard and category creator for screen protection with more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide. Committed to empowering consumers to fearlessly enjoy their devices, InvisibleShield provides premium, lifetime protection against scratched, cracked and shattered screens through its military-grade solutions. InvisibleShield is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. InvisibleShield products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy®, Verizon®, AT&T®, T-Mobile®, Sprint®, Walmart®, Target®, and Amazon.com ®. Visit InvisibleShield.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ZAGG Inc

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Inc has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com.

Contacts

Media:

The Brand Amp

Christina Rotar

949-438-1109

christina@thebrandamp.com

Company:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

InvisibleShield screen protectors for the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Phones InvisibleShield’s latest screen protectors for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are the brand's strongest ever, bear the “made for Google” badge, and have been certified to meet Google’s compatibility standards.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.