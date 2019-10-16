Grocery Innovations Canada (GIC) Announces 2019 Trade Show Details, Keynote Speakers and Workshops for 2019

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Innovations Canada (GIC), is the only trade show that brings together all facets of the grocery industry in one location. Held from Tuesday, October 22 - Wednesday October 23 at the Toronto Congress Centre, this business-to-business (B2B) trade show features over 110,000-sq.-ft. of pavilion space alone, all focused on key grocery & specialty categories, including equipment, tech, foodservice, garden, financial and insurance.



GIC is excited to announce that this year’s speakers will include: Joe Jackman, of Jackman Reinvents; John Rossman, Former Amazon Executive, Author of the book series "The Amazon Way"; Robert Graybill, President & CEO at FMS; Robert Carter, Foodservice Industry Analyst, The NPD Group, and many more. Individuals will partake in a series of highly informative speaking and workshop events that relate to current trends in the grocery retail industry.

This year’s theme is “A World of Opportunities”, reflecting the ever-growing demand for international brands in grocery. As Canadian consumers become more diverse in their tastes and as our own population increasingly diversified through immigration, this phenomenon will be on an upward trend both on the consumer end and in the ownership of independent grocers (owned and operated by proprietors of different cultures).

With over 110,000-sq.ft. of exhibition floor space, 5,600 attendees and over 340 exhibitors from diverse categories along with food and beverages, there will be pavilions from Sri Lanka, Spain, Korea. As well, attendees can explore offerings from Choose Ontario, First Timers, Nova Scotia, Canada Beef, and Ontario Craft Brewers. GIC is the only show that lets you spot current trends, garner brand exposure, network, receive valuable education, and open up a world of business opportunities.

Attendees will be the first to explore everything new in grocery, from front-end to back-end - all on display in The New Product Showcase . In recognition of the most innovative trends in grocery, these products will be entered and have a chance of being crowned ‘Top 10 in Grocery’, live at GIC. The ‘Top 10 in Grocery’ will be celebrated on the Tuesday evening event, along with the Best Booth winners and the Master Merchandiser winners. On Wednesday evening, GIC will draw to a close with the highly anticipated 2019 Canadian Independent Grocer of the Year Awards, honouring this year’s best grocers across the country.

ABOUT GROCERY INNOVATIONS CANADA (GIC)

Grocery Innovations Canada (GIC) is Canada’s premier grocery exhibition and conference developed by industry professionals, for industry professionals. It is the only event in Canada dedicated to the entire grocery industry and is the largest one of its kind. GIC is at the forefront of innovation, showcasing cutting edge products and services. The conference provides exceptional opportunities for networking and foresight into current and upcoming industry trends.

