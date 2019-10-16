Interblock® Announces Global Partnership with Playboy Enterprises for Electronic Table Games and Gaming Stadiums

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, luxury gaming supplier and electronic table game (ETG) industry leader, Interblock announced a partnership with Playboy Enterprises. Interblock will manufacture and sell electronic table games leveraging Playboy’s iconic intellectual property and imagery, as well as developing new exclusively-created Playboy gaming assets. The newly announced deal gives Interblock exclusive global rights to distribute Playboy branded electronic table games and related gaming stadiums in licensed casino venues.

“Interblock has a history of providing global gaming entertainment,” said John Connelly, CEO Interblock Gaming. “We are proud to partner with a brand which has been associated with casino providers for over two decades, Playboy. With this partnership, we aim to provide players the very best wagering experience in the world.”

Interblock ETGs supplied under the deal will feature some of the industry’s most advanced technology and the Playboy brand’s iconic assets including Playboy Bunnies as dealers, giving players a one-of-a-kind gaming experience. As part of the partnership, Interblock will create immersive and multi-sensory gaming environments designed to engage players. Interblock’s award-winning stadium configurations demonstrate the company’s latest enhancements. Playboy branded gaming stadiums and arenas created by Interblock will have the capability to be configured with automated, video, dealer assist generators and/or live table dealers. The flexible footprint provides operators a unique use of their space where multiple games can be active at the same time. For the partnership, Interblock will combine the latest trends in gaming, interactivity, and entertainment to create a revolutionary wagering experience with the Playboy brand for consumers worldwide.

“Our partnership with Interblock will complement and grow our Playboy gaming footprint around the world,” added Valerie Golson, SVP Gaming and Hospitality, Playboy Enterprises. “We look forward to working with the Interblock team to create one of the most unique and fun gaming experiences to date.”

