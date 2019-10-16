Right On Brands (RTON) Announces Opening of First ENDo Wellness Center and Humbly Hemp Cafe

Dallas-area Location Launches Company’s Retail Footprint in Texas

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Right On Brands, Inc.™ (OTC: RTON), an SEC, fully-reporting company and developer of a broad line of hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages, tinctures and topical products announces the opening of its first licensed ENDo Wellness Center in Lewisville, TX, a young, rapidly growing suburban community within the Dallas-Ft Worth Metroplex.

The Company believes the Lewisville center will thrive on the changing cultural landscape of cannabis consumers. With a population of 106,586 and median age of 32.6 years, which is younger than the Texas-wide median of 34.4 years ,and substantially less than 37.8 years nationally, the Company believes Lewisville could be a flagship location.

Dan Schmitt, owner and managing partner of ENDo Wellness – Lewisville said, “We are offering a unique customer experience with our Humbly Hemp Café and Bar offerings within the ENDo Wellness Retail Center. Join us for CBD and hemp-infused coffees in the morning and specialty cannabis cocktails in the evening or browse through our full complement of CBD and Hemp products. We pride ourselves on customer service, product education and Texas-styled hospitality, and welcome an opportunity to serve your wellness needs.”

Ashok Patel, President of Right on Brands commented, “With an aggressive retail and wholesale distribution strategy and a growing, national recognition of the ENDo and Humbly Hemp brands, we intend to build a successful company for our shareholders, employees and customers.”

For information on store locations and opening dates please visit our corporate website and follow us on social media.

Visit our corporate website at: https://RightOnBrands.com

About Right On Brands, Inc. (RTON)

Right On Brands, Inc. ™ is a Carrollton, TX, Dallas area-based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development of Hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages, oils and topical products for health-conscious individuals. Right On Brands consists of four operating segments: ENDo Brands™, Humbly Hemp™, ENDo Labs™ and ENDo Wellness Centers™.

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

If you are a food, beverage or consumer products distributor and are interested in carrying our line of CDB-infused beverages, hemp-based snack products, or our CBD edibles, oils and topicals, please contact Vic Morrison: (214) 736-7252 Ext. 304; vic@RightonBrands.com.

Visit our ENDo Brands website at: https://EndoBrands.com

Visit our Humbly Hemp website at: https://HumblyHemp.com

