LogicBio Therapeutics to Present New Data on Next Generation Capsid Development Program and GeneRide™ Platform Program at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 27th Annual Congress

“We are thrilled to be presenting positive data on our Next Generation Capsid Development Program on the anniversary of our collaboration with Children’s Medical Research Institute of Australia, a leader in gene therapy, childhood cancer, embryology and neurological diseases. The goal of the collaboration is to develop novel, synthetic adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids which are highly tropic for human tissues and optimized for manufacturing. These data give us further confidence that we can improve the performance of current AAV vectors, expanding our pipeline and strengthening our GeneRide platform,” said Fred Chereau, CEO of LogicBio. “Further, we are pleased to present additional preclinical data further supporting the durability of expression, compared to canonical gene therapy, in one of our GeneRide platform programs and to have been invited to speak on AAV manufacturing.”

Panel Presentation

Title: AAV manufacturing: critical parameters influencing vector quality attributes

Presenter: Matthias Hebben, Ph.D., VP, Technology Development, LogicBio Therapeutics (INV36)

Session: 1d ATMP manufacturing

Session date/time: October 23, 2019, 8:30-10:30 a.m. CEST

Poster Presentations

Title: AAV development program: towards next generation of livertropic AAV variants (P025)

Session date/time: October 23rd, 2019, 1:00-3:00 p.m. CEST

Title: Durability of factor IX expression in mice treated neonatally with a nuclease-free, promoterless, AAV-based gene therapy, GeneRide™ (P423)

Session date/time: October 23rd, 2019, 1:00-3:00 p.m. CEST

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics is a genome editing company focused on developing medicines to durably treat rare diseases in pediatric patients with significant unmet medical needs using GeneRide™, its proprietary technology platform. GeneRide enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene in a nuclease-free and promoterless approach by relying on the native process of homologous recombination to drive potential lifelong expression. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., LogicBio is committed to developing medicines that will transform the lives of pediatric patients and their families.

For more information, please visit www.logicbio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These are not statements of historical facts and are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. They are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results and the implementation of the Company’s plans to vary materially, including the risks associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of the Company’s current and future research and development activities and preclinical studies and potential future clinical trials. These risks are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019 with the SEC, and the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, even if new information becomes available in the future.

