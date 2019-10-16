BIO-key and European IT Services Provider Applied Technologies Team to Deliver Company-Wide Biometric Authentication Solution to a European Consumer Services Provider

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric authentication and security solutions, today announced that its newly established reseller partnership with Applied Technologies has secured an order to provide a biometric authentication solution to a consumer facing service provider that was seeking to enhance its network security by reducing its reliance on passwords.



The customer is using BIO-key’s core biometric software engine, WEB-key 4.0 , in combination with BIO-key’s ID Director for Windows solution. These solutions integrate easily with Microsoft’s Active Directory network access platform to deliver the security and convenience of biometric authentication company wide. The customer also selected BIO-key’s FIPS compliant PIV-Pro fingerprint scanners . PIV-Pro scanners are often used in highly regulated industries as they offer the highest level of accuracy and performance.

Applied Technologies provides a wide range of IT services, consulting, equipment and hardware as well as managed network services. Its focus is on delivering secure, user-friendly and cost-effective IT infrastructure solutions and technology in compliance with EU and Slovak registration.

“This customer and new partner success comes just two weeks after launching our Customer Alliance Partner program for MSP’s, VAR’s and security integrators such as Allied Technologies,” stated Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, BIO-key. “Clearly, the most effective way for BIO-key to address the full range of enterprise cybersecurity challenges is by partnering with IT experts that regularly interface with customers and discuss their security issues. Through this process, our partners learn the value our products deliver as well as our responsiveness to their support inquiries,” added DePasquale.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to information and high-stakes transactions. We offer alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices offer market-leading quality, performance and price. BIO-key also brings the power and ease of use of biometric technology to its TouchLock line of biometric and Bluetooth enabled padlocks – providing even more ways to BIO-key your world!

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our ability to develop new products and evolve existing ones, customer and market acceptance of biometric solutions generally and our specific offerings, our ability to expand sales within existing customer relationships, our ability to raise additional capital, and our ability to attract and retain key personnel. For a more complete description of these and other risk factors that may affect the future performance of BIO-key International, Inc., see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made.

Investor & Media Contacts

William Jones, David Collins

Catalyst Global

212-924-9800

bkyi@catalyst-ir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.