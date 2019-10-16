Modelo Partners with Anderson .Paak and iHeartMedia for Concerts Benefitting Refugees, Immigrants and Americans In Need

Three-stop concert series in November to raise money for the International Rescue Committee, supporting critical health, education and economic development programs

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modelo, the beer brewed with The Fighting Spirit™, proudly announces it has teamed up with Anderson .Paak for the Modelo Fighting Chance Concert Series, an iHeartRadio production. Together, along with music fans, they are raising money for the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to help refugees, immigrants and Americans in need achieve their full potential.



Fans can join the cause and see Anderson .Paak perform in San Francisco on November 13; Atlanta on November 15; and New York on November 17. Tickets are available now at ModeloUSA.com/FightingChanceConcert with proceeds benefitting the IRC. Modelo and iHeartMedia will give four lucky fans an opportunity to win VIP trips to New York to see Anderson .Paak in concert at Brooklyn Steel on November 17. Enter for a chance to win at iHeartRadio.com/Modelo.*

These days, the Grammy Award winner is known for blending rap and R&B in funky, soulful and thoughtful hits. But before topping the charts, .Paak experienced hardships. Along with his wife and newborn son, he found himself without a home after losing a seasonal job. Facing adversity, he made the decision to keep fighting for his family and pursue his passion for music, grinding his way to success.

“As someone who’s struggled, who not too long ago had no job or place to call home, I know the importance of being given a fighting chance,” said .Paak. “Music was my fighting chance. Now, I’m thankful to team up with Modelo to give those in need a shot at proving what they’re made of.”

The hardworking men and women who drink Modelo share .Paak’s qualities of grit and tenacity that have fueled his musical accomplishments. “Anderson’s inspiring story proves what Modelo drinkers believe – that it doesn’t matter where you come from, it matters what you’re made of,” said Greg Gallagher, Vice President, Brand Marketing, Casa Modelo. “We’re proud to partner with him to help give a fighting chance to those with The Fighting Spirit™ and support the communities that have made Modelo the No. 1 import beer.”

Funds raised from the concert series will support the IRC’s breadth of programs spanning health, education and economic development, as well as help those fleeing from crisis and conflict survive, recover and rebuild their lives. In the U.S., the IRC offers a variety of critical financial and employment services, including job-search assistance, skill-building workshops, business counseling and access to car, credit and small-business loans.

"The International Rescue Committee is at work in some of the toughest places on earth, providing lifesaving aid to those affected by crisis and conflict," said Lauren Gray, senior director of global corporate partnerships at the IRC. “Everyone deserves a safe place to live, a job and education for their kids, and the opportunity to reach their full potential. Through these concerts, Modelo, Anderson and his fans will help the IRC deliver comprehensive and critical resources to refugees and vulnerable families in the U.S. and across the globe.”

MODELO – THE BEER BREWED FOR THOSE WITH THE FIGHTING SPIRIT™

Modelo has always been committed to honoring those with The Fighting Spirit™. This deep-rooted value is inspired by the group of immigrants who founded Modelo in 1925 in search of a better life and then persevered through obstacles to pave the way for the next generation.

The Modelo Fighting Chance Concert Series marks just one way Modelo gives back and enables this tenacious spirit through the Modelo Fighting Chance Project. In partnership with non-profit organizations, Modelo helps give driven people, who need support, the fighting chance they deserve through access to assistance in areas such as career development, financial stability and entrepreneurship.

To learn more, including how you can help give someone a fighting chance, visit ModeloUSA.com/FightingChanceConcert.

*About the Sweepstakes

No purchase or payment or donation of any kind necessary to enter or win. A purchase or payment will not increase an entrant’s chances of winning. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), 21+ at the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes ends 11/3/19. To enter, and for official rules, prize description and odds disclosure, visit www.iheartradio.com/modelo. Prizes provided by iHeartMedia.

About Modelo®

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to people ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Chelada Especial™, Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante™ and Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal™. Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager with a clean, crisp finish whose original recipe was first brewed under the vision to create a 'model' beer. As the #1 imported beer in the U.S., Modelo Especial recently surpassed 100MM cases sold in 2018. Modelo Negra is a Munich Dunkel-style Lager brewed with slow-roasted caramel malts for a rich, smooth taste. Modelo now has three authentic flavors that bring to life the Mexican michelada tradition for consumers in the U.S.: classic Modelo Chelada Especial, sweet and spicy Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante and the brand’s newest addition, Modelo Chelada Limón Y Sal. The Modelo family of beers are exclusively brewed, imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellations Brands.

About the International Rescue Committee

The International Rescue Committee responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic wellbeing, and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, the IRC is at work in over 40 countries and 25 offices across the U.S. helping people to survive, reclaim control of their future, and strengthen their communities. Learn more at www.rescue.org and follow the IRC on Twitter & Facebook .

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including more than 850 live broadcast stations; streaming music, radio and on demand via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing partners, using data from its massive consumer base. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) (NYSE:STZ.B), a Fortune 500® company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Constellation is the third-largest producer and marketer of beer for the U.S. market and the world’s leading premium wine company with a leading market position in the U.S. Constellation’s wine portfolio is complemented by select premium spirits brands. Constellation’s brand portfolio includes Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Pacifico, Ballast Point, Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate, Ruffino, The Prisoner, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey. We express our company vision: to elevate life with every glass raised. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

John Arango

john.arango@zenogroup.com

