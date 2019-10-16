Case Study: Global Importer, AMMEX, Realizes Significant Time Savings by Integrating its ERP with Kuebix TMS

/EIN News/ -- MAYNARD, Mass., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuebix , a leading TMS software provider and creator of the Kuebix shipping community, has published a case study with a customer who leverages an integration between Kuebix TMS and Microsoft Dynamics . The customer, AMMEX , is a global importer of disposable gloves and processes between 80 – 100+ LTL shipments each day from their domestic warehouse locations.



As a massive enterprise organization, AMMEX decided to turn to technology to streamline their logistics operations and make shipping processes more transparent. After evaluating several options, AMMEX implemented Kuebix TMS in late 2018 and has continued to add functionality.

With the addition of an ERP integration , AMMEX’s logistics team no longer needs to manually re-key shipment information. Instead, information automatically populates between systems. The company’s Operations Manager, Patricia David, leads a team of 9 people who oversee the organization’s logistics processes and has seen the benefits of integrating first-hand.

“Our PO team simply processes orders in our ERP system and they appear in Kuebix. Then, all my team needs to do is book the shipments and process the BOL (bill of lading) in the TMS! Once it’s been processed, it comes back automatically with a PRO number.”

David adds, “When we were doing BOLs manually, it was taking us between 3 – 5 minutes per shipment since we needed to check the weight, pallet count, etc. With Kuebix and an integration to Microsoft Dynamics, we’ve cut that time down to 2 minutes and are ensuring accuracy every time!”

AMMEX has significantly reduced the time it takes to rate and book shipments and has greatly improved order accuracy throughout the organization. Now, all stakeholders operate with the same information, a necessity when teams are located across the country and even across the globe!

Read the full case study with AMMEX and see how an integration between Kuebix TMS and Microsoft Dynamics works .

Kuebix is a Gold Sponsor of the Microsoft Dynamics User Group Summit North America on October 15 – 18, 2019 in Kissimmee, FL. If attending, please stop by Booth #1713 at the conference for a demonstration and to learn more about Kuebix’s seamless integrations to Microsoft Dynamics.

About Kuebix

Kuebix offers a transportation management system (TMS) that enables companies to capitalize on supply chain opportunities through control, visibility and the use of predictive analytics. Kuebix is democratizing the rating, booking and tracking of freight with its free TMS, Kuebix Free Shipper, which can be ready to use in minutes. Companies looking for advanced analytics, financial management and other premium features can upgrade to Kuebix Business Pro and Kuebix Enterprise and then modularly add Premier Applications and Integrations. All Kuebix users can leverage Kuebix Community Load Match, a truckload spot market that connects thousands of shippers with truckload capacity. Kuebix also offers unique Managed Service Programs to shippers looking to partially or fully outsource their transportation management. For more information visit: www.kuebix.com .

Media Contacts: Veronica Turk Sarah Clark Product Marketing Manager Director of Marketing Kuebix Kuebix vturk@kuebix.com sclark@kuebix.com 978-298-2170 978-298-2157



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.