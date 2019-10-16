Excel Industries Launches Hustler Turf Super 88™ Zero-Turn Commercial Mower at GIE+Expo 2019

Contractors Now Have a Stand-On Mower that Offers a Quality Cut with Maximum Productivity

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excel Industries, a leading manufacturer of premium commercial and residential turf equipment sold under the Hustler Turf Equipment and BigDog Mower Co. brand names, today announced the official launch of the Super 88, a zero-turn mower designed to increase productivity for commercial operators. The Hustler Turf Super 88 stand-on mower made its debut at the Green Industry and Equipment Expo (GIE+Expo) in booth #5042. Show attendees also test drove the company’s top products at the show’s outdoor demo area in booth #7822D.



Hustler Turf at GIE

The Super 88 from Hustler Turf meets the growing need of commercial contractors who require the efficiency of a stand-on mower. It features the cut quality of a 54” deck and productivity of an 88” cut, allowing operators to mow faster and with a smaller crew.

“As stand-on mowers gain in popularity with commercial audiences, the Super 88 will become an important part of the Hustler Turf catalog,” said Adam Mullet, vice president, sales and new products for Excel Industries. “This mower solves problems, helping to reduce operator fatigue while providing the agility to maneuver in tight spaces.”

The Super 88 features two engine options: A Vanguard 36HP carbureted engine and a Vanguard 37HP EFI engine with oil guard system. It also has a 14-gallon total fuel capacity. Multiple accessory kits are also available for the Super 88.

Also on display at GIE+Expo were the newly refreshed Hustler Turf TrimStar® and Super 104™. All TrimStar models now feature an electric start, a deep 5” deck, and more to enhance commercial performance. A frame upgrade means increased strength by using larger cross tubes, among other updates.

Offering a 104" width of cut, zero-turn precision and up to an impressive 11-mph speed, the Super 104 now offers a Vanguard EFI with oil guard, alongside other new features.

“We also redesigned the belly pan on the Super 104 to make it easier for cleaning,” said Mullet.

Product Updates From BigDog Mower Co.

BigDog Mower Co. displayed a refreshed version of the Hike, a long-time favorite among users because of its ease of use, wide stance, sturdy drive system and power-bar steering.

The walk-behind Hike now boasts a 5” deck depth and 20” rear tires. Like Hustler Turf’s TrimStar, the Hike now boasts an electric start standard on all models.

An upgraded frame allows for increased strength by using larger cross tubes and adding gussets. The Hike’s update improves park brake lever engagement with added low friction sleeve bushings, a more ergonomic knob and more.

“The Hike is a BigDog classic and we were excited for attendees to see an even better version of the mower they know and love,” said Mullet. “At this year’s GIE, we’re also celebrating BigDog’s 10-year anniversary. We’ve rebranded BigDog over the last decade and the Hike refresh highlights our commitment to evolving products and exceeding customer needs.”

The Super 88 will be available for purchase in early 2020. All other products showcased at GIE+Expo are available now through Hustler’s and BigDog’s network of dealers.

To learn more about Hustler Turf and its products, or to locate your local Hustler dealer, visit www.hustlerturf.com . For more on BigDog Mower Co., check out www.bigdogmowerco.com .

About Excel Industries, Inc.

Founded in 1960 and based in Hesston, Kansas, Excel Industries is a leading manufacturer of premium commercial and residential turf equipment. Excel introduced the world’s first zero-turn mower under the Hustler brand in 1964. Excel Industries has a global distribution network of more than 2,500 retailer partners in North America and 30 distributors worldwide.

