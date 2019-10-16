$26.8Bn Intelligent Vending Machine Market | 2013-2018 Trends and 2019-2024 Forecasts by End-use Industry

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Vending Machine Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The intelligent vending machine (IVM) market is expected to reach an estimated $26.8 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 28.2% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the intelligent vending machine market looks promising with opportunities in the office, community buildings, retail stores, and restaurants. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of the vending machine to enhance the customer shopping experience and growing demand for advance vending machine with inventory & transaction management and digital advertising features.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing usage of advanced technologies, such as smartphone interaction with facial, gesture, and voice control system and usage of data analytics for enhanced customer experience. Fuji Electric, Evoca, Selecta Group, Crane Merchandising System, Sanden, and Royal Vendors are the major intelligent vending machine manufacturers.

The report forecasts that the beverages will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for various beverages such as cold drinks, alcohol, juices and energy drinks. Lucintel predicts that food is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for easily accessible and ready to eat food products.



Within the intelligent vending machine market, offices will remain the largest end-use due to increasing installation of IVM for employee refreshment. Retail store is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for an intelligent vending machine for fast and easy operations within the retail stores.



North America will remain the largest region due to increasing adoption of self-service technology and the emergence of new business models. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as these machines are becoming major distribution channels for fast-moving consumer goods.

Some of the intelligent vending machine companies profiled in this report include Fuji Electric, Evoca, Selecta Group, Crane Merchandising System, Sanden, and Royal Vendors and others.

Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Intelligent vending machine market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Intelligent vending machine market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end-use industry. Segmentation analysis: Intelligent vending machine market size by end-use type, height type, and application in terms of value shipment.

Intelligent vending machine market size by end-use type, height type, and application in terms of value shipment. Regional analysis: Intelligent vending machine market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Intelligent vending machine market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of an intelligent vending machine in the intelligent vending machine market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of an intelligent vending machine in the intelligent vending machine market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of intelligent vending machine in the intelligent vending machine market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of intelligent vending machine in the intelligent vending machine market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Intelligent Vending Machine Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Intelligent Vending Machine Trends and Forecast

3.3: Intelligent Vending Machine by Application

3.3.1: Beverages

3.3.2: Candy/Snack

3.3.3: Food

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Intelligent Vending Machine Market by End-Use

3.4.1: Office

3.4.2: Retail Stores

3.4.3: Community Buildings

3.4.4: Restaurants

3.4.5: Others

3.5: Intelligent Vending Machine Market by Height Type

3.5.1: 65-75 Inches

3.5.2: 25-35 Inches



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Intelligent Vending Machine Market by Application Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Intelligent Vending Machine Market by End-Use

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Intelligent Vending Machine Market by Height

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Intelligent Vending Machine Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Intelligent Vending Machine Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Intelligent Vending Machine Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Intelligent Vending Machine



7. Company Profiles of Leading Player

7.1: Fuji Electric

7.2: Evoca Group

7.3: Selecta Group

7.4: Sanden

7.5: Crane Merchandising Systems

7.6: Royal Vendors

7.7: Azkoyen Group

7.8: Seaga

7.9: Bianchi Vending Group S.p.A.

7.10: Godrej Vending



