Nightfood Ice Cream Secures Initial Hotel Placements Through National Distribution Partner; J.D. Power Research Suggests Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown NY, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the start-up ice cream company addressing America’s $50 billion-dollar annual night snacking spend, announced that Nightfood ice cream has begun appearing in hotel pantry freezers and college campus stores through a recently secured, but previously unannounced, distribution partnership.



Nightfood’s new distribution partner is the nation’s leading candy, snack, and beverage distributor to the hospitality industry, servicing over 2,600 college campuses as well as thousands of hotels across the country. Other brands distributed include Kind Bar, Skinny Pop, and Chobani, along with ice cream from Nestle, Blue Bunny, and Mars. Nightfood has recently been made available through their distribution centers in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, the Carolinas, and the Rocky Mountain markets.

“Now that Nightfood has landed initial retail placement in the lobby pantry stores of certain Staybridge Suites (InterContinental Hotel Group), Residence Inn (Marriott), and Hilton Garden Inn (Hilton) locations, the next step is to identify partnership opportunities with corporate decision-makers at these and other chains,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “At this early stage, we’re only in a handful of hotel locations, probably fewer than twenty. But, the door is now officially open. Initial reports from the field indicate the product is selling well in the hotel environment.”

J.D. Power’s 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study reported that quality of sleep ranks as one of the most important components of a guest’s experience. Hotels received higher scores when implementing conspicuous and novel initiatives to help guests sleep better.

“Ice cream purchased by guests from the hotel pantry is almost always going to be eaten immediately as a nighttime snack,” added Folkson. “A deal with Nightfood is not just about how much ice cream can be sold…it’s about the Wyndham’s, the Marriott’s, and the Hilton’s of the world clearly communicating to their valued guests that they take sleep seriously at every level, and every touch-point.”

“Delivering a superior sleep experience—from the quality of the bed, linens and pillows to the ambient sound and temperature of the room—is a huge opportunity for hotels to differentiate themselves from the pack and earn significant goodwill with guests,” said Jennifer Corwin, Senior Manager of Consumer Insights for Travel & Hospitality Intelligence at J.D. Power. “Of all the discrete variables of the hotel guest experience we measure, a better-than-expected night’s sleep is the one with the potential to drive the highest levels of overall guest satisfaction for those hotels that can deliver.”

“We think there’s great opportunity for Nightfood in both the college campus market and the hotel market,” continued Folkson. “Over the past few months we’ve made significant investments in the marketing partnerships that made this valuable distribution infrastructure possible. Alongside our rollout into high-volume supermarkets, an obvious goal would be national partnerships on the corporate level with some of the world’s largest hotel chains.”

Management points out that this new distribution infrastructure now makes it possible to establish hundreds or thousands of hotel points of distribution, even without securing corporate-level brand partnerships. Hotel and campus distribution is not something management expects to significantly impact revenues or sales volume in the current quarter. However, this new distribution relationship, which makes these alternative retail channels possible, is viewed as a very valuable asset going forward.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood also won Best New Ice Cream and Best Dairy Dessert at the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

With the overwhelming majority of at-home ice cream consumption occurring in the hours before bed, Nightfood believes its sleep-friendly nighttime ice cream, formulated by sleep and nutrition experts, is the next evolution in the significant better-for-you ice cream category.

Market research giant Mintel identified nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for the coming years

Since manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood has established distribution in four of the top fifty supermarket chains in the United States. This includes over 100 locations of the Meijer supermarket chain throughout the Midwest, with concentration around the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Milwaukee, Lowe's Foods, with 78 stores in the Carolinas, and Harris Teeter, with over 250 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia .

To enter the Nightfood® Ice Cream Giveaway, where the Company is giving away a one-year supply of Nightfood ice cream, plus a brand-new freezer to store it in, visit http://nightfood.com

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Tim Sullivan

media@Nightfood.com

732-816-0239

Investor Contact:

Stuart Smith

investors@Nightfood.com

888-888-6444, x3



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.