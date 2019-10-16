There were 733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,796 in the last 365 days.

1-Day Course: CRS & FATCA Compliance & Reporting (London, United Kingdom - December 4, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CRS & FATCA Compliance & Reporting" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The introduction of US FATCA (Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act) in 2010 saw a clamp down on US citizens evading tax by imposing a 30% withholding tax penalty, an initiative that was to change the face of the fight on financial crime. This regulation has spread and triggered similar initiatives on a global level and in particular the introduction of Common Reporting Standard (CRS) by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a wider global tax transparency initiative.

In February 2014, G20 finance ministers and governors endorsed the CRS as the new global standard for the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEoI). On May 6, 2014, forty-seven countries tentatively agreed on the CRS initiative, an agreement to share information on residents' assets and incomes automatically in conformation with the standard. CRS employed a bigger part of the existing FATCA model but with a far ambitious reach.

This practical 1 day course provides a thorough examination of both regimes, presenting a comparative review and analysis of key differences and common areas. You will learn about the requirements and solutions for complying with both regimes as well as about the key classifications, definitions and evaluations. Conducted by a practitioner who worked on FATCA and CRS implementation projects at some of the major institutions the course provides real-life examples and and case studies.

By the end of the programme you will have a solid understanding of:

  • Understand the scope and impact of FATCA/CRS reporting
  • Differences and similarities between different reporting standards
  • Learn about customer identification and classification
  • Learn the best practices in complying with FATCA/CRS
  • Implementation of FATCA/CRS framework
  • The best reporting practices
  • Data Standards and Importance of Reference Data
  • Implementation challenges and key success factors

Main Topics Covered

  1. Background to the FATCA/CRS reporting requirements
  2. Impact of FATCA/CRS on the Financial Services Industry
  3. Scope of FATCA/CRS Reporting
  4. Review and comparison of FATCA vs. CRS
  5. Reportable information and timelines
  6. Definition of Reporting Financial Institutions, classification and evaluation of different cases
  7. Review of Non-Reporting Financial Institutions
  8. Definition of Reporting Financial Accounts, classification and evaluation of different cases, exemptions
  9. Identifying Reportable Accounts
  10. Customer identification and classification process
  11. Due Diligence Process
  12. Creating Rulemap
  13. Best practices in working with and complying with requirements
  14. Governance: roles & responsibilities
  15. Reporting solutions considerations
  16. Key parameters for decision making
  17. Business model consideration
  18. Data Standards and Importance of Reference Data
  19. Project setup, milestones, attention points
  20. Controls over the reporting
  21. Key success factor for delivering FATCA/CRS
  22. Implementation challenges

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49tvbf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.