Orchestra BioMed™ Strengthens Management Team with Appointments of Expert Product Development Leaders Juan A. Lorenzo and Paul V. Goode, Ph.D.

/EIN News/ -- NEW HOPE, Pa., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchestra BioMed, Inc. (“Orchestra BioMed” or the “Company”), a biomedical innovation company providing high-impact solutions for large unmet needs in procedure-based medicine, today announced senior-level appointments to its product development teams. Juan Lorenzo, an expert in vascular devices, joins as vice president, product development, Focal Therapies and will play a leadership role in the development of the Virtue® Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon (SEB) for which the Company has a global strategic partnership with Terumo Corporation. Paul Goode, Ph.D., an expert in implantable neuromodulation devices joins as vice president, product development, Bioelectronic Therapies and will play a leadership role in the further development of BackBeat™ Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT™) for which late-breaking double-blind, randomized clinical results recently presented at TCT 2019 demonstrated a statistically significant impact on 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure.



“Juan and Paul each have a proven track record of success in advancing high-impact therapeutic solutions from concept and intellectual property development through clinical trials, regulatory approvals and on to commercialization,” said Darren R. Sherman, president, chief operating officer and co-founder of Orchestra BioMed. “We are excited to have them both join our leadership team at such an important time when our organization is accelerating late-stage development of both of our flagship therapies.”

“I am honored to join the Orchestra BioMed leadership team, which is comprised of experienced, talented individuals that share my passion for creating groundbreaking new therapies like BackBeat CNT. The clinical data demonstrating BackBeat CNT’s ability to immediately, substantially and chronically lower blood pressure in patients with uncontrolled hypertension despite medical therapies is impressive. I recognize how this novel technology transforms the most well-established bioelectronic device platform there is, pacemakers, into a potent treatment for one of the most challenging and pervasive medical conditions worldwide. I look forward to working with the team to advance this potentially game-changing solution,” said Paul Goode, Ph.D.

“I have spent my entire career focused on delivering enhanced therapeutic devices that help physicians improve patient care. Virtue SEB has the potential to become a breakthrough treatment for key remaining unmet needs in the large interventional vascular market. A strong product pipeline and differentiated, capital efficient strategy to leverage established strategic partners, like Terumo, are what attracted me to Orchestra BioMed. I look forward to working with the team and our partners to bring our products through development to physicians and patients worldwide,” said Juan Lorenzo.

Paul V. Goode has extensive research, development, regulatory and early commercialization experience with active implantable devices and bioelectronic therapies for heart failure, metabolic disease and esophageal reflux disease (GERD). Prior to joining Orchestra BioMed, he held several leadership positions at EndoStim including vice president R&D, chief technology officer, interim chief executive officer for an implantable gastric stimulator for GERD. He also served as vice president R&D for an implantable gastric stimulator for type 2 diabetes at MetaCure, director for engineering for an implantable cardiac stimulator at Impulse Dynamics, director of engineering and manager of algorithm development for an implantable glucose sensor at DexCom, Inc. He started his career at Intermedics and Guidant, companies specializing in cardiac pacemakers. Paul holds a Ph.D., an M.S. and a B.S. in electrical engineering from North Carolina State University.

Juan Lorenzo has more than three decades of experience in all aspects of medical device development from early concept to commercialization. Prior to joining Orchestra BioMed, he held several R&D leadership positions in Johnson & Johnson divisions starting in 1996 including CERENOVUS, Cordis Neurovascular, Cordis Corporation Cardiology and Cordis Research Corp. Over the span of his career, he has contributed to the development and market launch of 46 commercial products including vascular delivery systems, balloon expandable stents and pacemakers. Juan holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Florida International University.

About Orchestra BioMedTM

Orchestra BioMed is a biomedical innovation company providing high-impact solutions for large unmet needs in procedure-based medicine. The Company partners with established market leaders to drive global commercialization of its products, establishing multiple long-term potential revenue streams and supporting further product development. Its current product pipeline was organically developed and features Virtue® Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon (SEB) for the treatment of artery disease, the leading cause of death worldwide, and BackBeat™ Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT™) for the treatment of hypertension, the leading contributing risk factor for death worldwide. The Company has a global strategic partnership with Terumo Corporation, one of the world’s largest medical device companies, for the development and commercialization of Virtue SEB. Orchestra BioMed’s business model optimizes capital efficiency and cash flow by developing therapies with a high probability of success that fulfill a specific need, fit within current clinical workflow and deliver health-economic value. Orchestra BioMed is led by a multi-disciplinary team with a long track record of successful product development.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements made herein constitute forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future financial and other performance or anticipated plans and are identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “could,” “scheduled,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “propose” and “continue” or negative variants of such terms. These and similar forward-looking statements discuss the Company’s future expectations and plans. The Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, the Company cautions against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are only estimates of future performance. Actual performance or events may not meet such expectations or estimates and may, in fact, differ materially.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements made herein are reasonable, the Company cannot and does not guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, the Company does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such forward-looking statements in the future. The Company does not plan and, subject to applicable law, undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made herein after the date hereof in order to conform such statements to actual results.

Investor Contact:

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

646-597-6989

Bob@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Gloria Gasaatura

LifeSci Public Relations

646-876-4783

GGasaatura@lifescipublicrelations.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.