FTI Consulting Continues Financial Services Practice Growth with Appointment of Two Professionals

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Naidira Alemova as a Senior Managing Director and Kyle Daddio as a Managing Director in the Financial Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.



Ms. Alemova, who is based in New York, and Mr. Daddio, who will be in Chicago, further enhance FTI Consulting’s expertise in anti-money laundering, financial crime and compliance for financial institutions. The Financial Services practice at FTI Consulting helps financial institutions effectively address regulatory examinations, enforcement actions and responses, litigation threats and challenges within the economy, allowing them to mitigate and manage risk and ensure compliance.

“Naidira and Kyle bring well-rounded experience working in global roles in both consulting and industry,” said Stella Mendes , Co-Leader of the Financial Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. “Their backgrounds will be significant assets for our clients as they seek to address their most complex challenges. We look forward to working with them.”

Ms. Alemova brings more than 20 years of experience in banking and securities regulatory matters, including investigations of money laundering, financial crime, bribery and corruption, and has held senior compliance positions with global and U.S. financial institutions and consulting firms. Her experience includes anti-money laundering services, sanctions and fraud risk assessments; implementing large, complex know-your-customer programs; international asset tracing and recovery; Foreign Corrupt Practices Act investigations; sanctions investigations; and suspicious activity historical transaction reviews. Ms. Alemova is fluent in various languages and has a vast international experience serving clients in various jurisdictions around the globe.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Alemova was a Partner at a Big 4 firm, where she worked in the Fraud Investigation & Dispute Service practice and managed and coordinated Financial Services for Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. She was also previously Head of Anti-Money Laundering, Sanctions and Anti-Fraud Compliance Advisory at a large international financial institution in New York.

Mr. Daddio focuses on anti-money laundering, anti-terrorist financing, know-your-customer, Bank Secrecy Act, Office of Foreign Assets Control and sanctions compliance. He has more than a decade of experience conducting a broad range of financial crimes investigations and has worked with financial institutions to enhance their compliance programs through implementing technology solutions and developing policies and procedures.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Daddio was the Chief Anti-Money Laundering Officer at one of the largest global online trading firms, where he was responsible for overseeing the AML, Sanctions, and Trade Surveillance programs. Before entering the private sector, Mr. Daddio spent nearly seven years with the FBI, including deployments overseas as part of counterterrorism investigations.

The appointments of Ms. Alemova and Mr. Daddio continue to expand FTI Consulting’s recent investment in the Financial Services practice to provide clients with regulatory, risk management, and compliance expertise. In September, FTI Consulting announced the appointments of Marc Walby as a Senior Managing Director and Karen McDonald and Amber Vitale as Managing Directors.

“The financial services industry continues to grapple with regulatory complexities and disruption,” said Philip Stern , Co-Leader of the Financial Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. “Naidira and Kyle continue to add depth to our team of experts, who help financial institutions navigate through these complexities so they can remain competitive in a global marketplace.”

