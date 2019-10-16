Registration closing soon for SMi’s 5th Annual Airborne ISR Conference next week

Airborne ISR Conference 2019

SMi Reports: SMi Group share the top 4 reasons to attend the Airborne ISR Conference, in London next week

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With only one week to go until SMi’s 5th Annual Airborne ISR conference, taking place on 23rd-24th October 2019 in London, delegates will thoroughly examine the disciplines of air based intelligence gathering, processing, command and control, with some of the world’s leading ISTAR operators, capability developers and solution providers.Next week’s packed full agenda will comprise of case study driven presentations from an exceptional speaker line-up representing: NATO, United States Air Force, Royal Air Force, German Air Force, Canadian Air Force, Royal Austrian Air Force, Portuguese Air Force, Joint Forces Command, Royal Netherlands Air Force, French Air Force, UK MoD, TNO and many more.For those interested in attending the conference, places are filling fast. Register at www.airborne-isr.net/einPR11 1. Delegates will hear briefings from senior military officers such as: Major General Jörg Lebert, Commander Headquarters, NATO Airborne Early Warning and Control Force, and Colonel Jason Lamb, Director, Intelligence Analysis and Innovation, United States Air Force.2. Attendees will also have the chance to engage with leading military and industry representatives and senior technical leaders and discuss the lessons learned from the adoption and integration of new 5th generation platforms and ISR infrastructure.3. The two-day conference will enable delegates to discuss topics on a range of aircrafts including E3-C/D Sentry, U2, Globalhawk, RC-125 Rivet Joint, Tornado, CP-140, P-8 Poseidon, Protector, Reaper, Merlin Helicopter and more.4. Those attending the event will gain the opportunity to network with prominent military and industry decision makers in Airborne ISR, by taking advantage of 5+ dedicated hours of networking time, as well as experts defining the future of technological capabilities within the field.Delegates will have the chance to meet and network with the following organisations already signed up to attend , including:Airbus Defence and Security | Australian High Commission | AWC AIC | BAE Systems | Eclipse | Finnish Naval Academy | French Air Force | German Air Force | Hensoldt Sensors GmbH | Horizon Technologies | Intelsat General Corporation | Kroll-Computer | Leonardo | Marshall Aerospace | National Air and Space Operations Centre | NATO | NATO | AEW&C Programme Management Agency (NAMPA) | NATO Industrial Action Group (NIAG) | Nigerian Army | Plath GmbH | Portuguese Air Force | Ramstein Air Base | Royal Air Force | Royal Canadian Air Force | Royal Saudi Air Force | Satcom Direct | Spacemetric | TNO | Transport Canada | UAE Military Attaché Office | UK MoD | United States Air Force and much more.Delegates will also hear exclusive presentations from:Gold Sponsor- Leonardo –Wayne Smith, Head of Advanced Targeting Campaigns discussing ‘Advanced ISR Sensor Capability for Tactical Platforms’Sponsor: Airbus - Gary Bannister, Network for the Sky Solutions Manager Secure Communications discussing ‘Network for the Sky: Airborne ISR Solutions’Horizon Technologies - John Beckner, Founder and CEO discussing 'Sat Phone SIGINT – From FlyingFish™ to Amber'Intelsat General Corporation - Charlie Clark, Regional Sales Manager discussing ‘'High Data Rate Airborne Communications'For the full event details and speaker line up, the brochure is available to download at www.airborne-isr.net/einPR11 Airborne ISR Conference23rd – 24th October 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKSponsorsGold Sponsor: LeonardoSponsors: Airbus, Horizon Technologies, Intelsat General CorporationFor sponsorship and exhibitor enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 207 827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



