Japan's $1.7Bn Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Report 2019-2025 | Segmented by Type, Product & Application

Japan's Low Voltage Electric Motor Market Size is Projected to Touch $1.7 Billion by 2025.



This report thoroughly covers the market by type, voltage, end-user, and applications. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Japan low voltage electric motor market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Increasing demand and production of consumer durable products, growing automation needs and speeding up the manufacturing process would drive the demand for low voltage electric motors in the coming years. AC type low voltage electric motors segment has generated key revenues of the market and is anticipated to lead throughout the forecast period.



Commercial application is the key revenue-generating segment in the overall low voltage electric motor market in Japan owing to efforts to develop new complexes, malls, and hotels for tourism, arising due to upcoming sports events in 2020. Further, the agriculture application of low voltage electric motor market is anticipated to register the highest growth during the forecast period.



In 2018, the pump segment of low voltage electric motor accounted for the highest share in terms of Japan's low voltage electric motor market share, however, compressors are considered as the key growing end-user products.



Markets Covered

By Type

AC Up to 60V 60.1V - 200V 200.1V - 1000V

DC Up to 60V 60.1V - 200V 200.1V - 1000V



By Products

Fans

Compressors

Pumps

Conveyors

Others (Centrifuges, Extruders, Winches, etc.)

By Applications

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Automotive

Power Utility & Water Treatment

Others (Defense, Agriculture, Transportation Infrastructure, etc.)

Companies Profiled



ABB Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nidec Corporation

Regal Beloit Corporation

Siemens AG

TECO Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

WEG S.A.

Wolong Electric Group

