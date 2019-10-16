Uzbekistan's Diesel Genset Market | 2013-2019 Review and Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uzbekistan Diesel Genset Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by KVA Rating (Below 30 KVA, 30.1-60 KVA, 60.1-150 KVA, 150.1-300 KVA, 300.1-500 KVA and Above 500 KVA), by Applications (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Infrastructural) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Uzbekistan's diesel generator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report comprehensively covers the market by kVA rating and applications. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of market trends, opportunities, and high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The growing gas industry and booming construction sector are the key drivers for the growth of the diesel genset market in Uzbekistan.



Another major factor that would have a positive impact on the growth of the diesel genset market in Uzbekistan is the thriving gold mining industry. Diesel generators have become a major power source for the operation of gas fields and mines. Further, diesel generators are also heavily deployed to provide back-up power across the construction, residential and commercial domains.



Diesel generators with a rating below 60 kVA captured maximum volume share in the overall diesel generator market on account of the widespread deployment of such generators in the commercial sector and oil & gas industries. Further, the government plans to invest heavily in the construction market over the coming years which would benefit the Uzbekistan diesel generator market in the infrastructure domain.



By applications, the industrial segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the overall market in 2018 owing to the use of diesel generators in the gas industry. Uzbekistan's plans to develop small and medium scale industries as per National Development Plan would further back the growth of the Uzbekistan diesel generator market during the forecast period.



Some of the key players in the Uzbekistan Diesel generator market are AKSA, Teksan, Himoinsa S.L., and other Chinese and Turkish brands.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of the Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions



3. Global Diesel Genset Market Overview

3.1. Global Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

3.2. Global Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018



4. Uzbekistan Diesel Genset Market Overview

4.1. Uzbekistan Country Indicators

4.2. Uzbekistan Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

4.3. Uzbekistan Diesel Genset Market Industry Life Cycle

4.4. Uzbekistan Diesel Genset Market Porter's Five Forces Model

4.5. Uzbekistan Diesel Genset Market Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis

4.6. Uzbekistan Diesel Genset Market Revenue and Volume Share, By kVA Rating, 2018 & 2025F

4.7 Uzbekistan Diesel Genset Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F



5. Uzbekistan Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

5.1. Impact Analysis

5.2. Market Drivers

5.3. Market Restraints



6. Uzbekistan Diesel Genset Market Trends



7. Uzbekistan Diesel Genset Market Overview, By kVA Rating

7.1. Uzbekistan Below 30 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

7.2. Uzbekistan 30.1-60 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

7.3. Uzbekistan 60.1-150 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

7.4. Uzbekistan 150.1-300 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

7.5. Uzbekistan 300.1-500 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

7.6. Uzbekistan Above 500 kVA Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F



8. Uzbekistan Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Applications

8.1. Uzbekistan Residential Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

8.2. Uzbekistan Commercial Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

8.3. Uzbekistan Industrial Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F

8.4. Uzbekistan Infrastructure Application Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2013-2025F



9. Uzbekistan Diesel Genset Price Trend Analysis



10. Uzbekistan Diesel Genset Market Key Performance Indicators



11. Uzbekistan Diesel Genset Market Import Statistics

11.1 Uzbekistan Below 75 kVA Diesel Genset Import, 2018

11.2 Uzbekistan 75-375 kVA Diesel Genset Import, 2018

11.3 Uzbekistan Above 375 kVA Diesel Genset Import, 2018



12. Uzbekistan Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment

12.1. Uzbekistan Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By kVA Ratings, 2025F

12.2. Uzbekistan Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F



13. Uzbekistan Diesel Genset Market, Competitive Landscape

13.1. Uzbekistan Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By kVA Rating

13.2. Uzbekistan Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

13.3. Uzbekistan Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



14. Company Profiles

14.1. Caterpillar Inc.

14.2. FG Wilson Ltd.

14.3. Cummins Inc.

14.4. Himoinsa S.L.

14.5. Kohler-SDMO

14.6. Aksa Power Generation Limited

14.7. Teksan Generator



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xf0cq6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.