Church leaders hail President's speech to nation

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 16 - The leaders of the Methodist, Tocoista, Kimbanguista and Theosophical church praised last Tuesday the sense of opportunity and the broadness of the State of the Nation speech given by President João Lourenço last Tuesday, in the National Assembly, an act that marks the opening of the parliamentary year, as outlined in the country?s Constitution.,

The Methodist Church Bishop, Gaspar João Domingos, said it was “a very valuable speech” for its structure, focusing on all sectors of the country’s life.

He said it was a good speech and without emotional attachments. “It showed certainly what was possible to do, where we are and looked at the international situation searching for partnerships to improve the internal condition”, he said.

Gaspar João Domingos went on to stress that it is good to know that the difficulties of today can be resolved, adding that “we might see the accomplishment of the (electoral) promises until the end of the term in office”.

The Tocoista Church leader, Bishop Afonso Nunes, valued the broadness of the Head of State's address to the Nation, taking into account that the speech detailed all sectors of the countries life presenting clear ideas for economic recovery and the improvements of citizens’ lives.

“If in two years, the country has recorded growth, unity of efforts can soon bring about gains for the population”, stressed bishop Afonso Nunes.

On her turn, the Theosophical Church Deaconess, Suzete João, considered the presidential address in parliament “a speech of hope regarding the social and economic development of the country”, with highlight on education, health and job growth, among others.

Suzete João called for awareness of the church role in this moment of crisis, in which it is required to deliver massages of hope of a better future.

The Kimbanguista Church leader, Kisolekele Kiangani Paul, stated that João Lourenço showed his concern about “his people” and is determined to fight for the welfare of all Angolans.

The religious personalities also expressed their availability to implement complementary programmes to support the Executive actions.

The economist Fernando Heitor, reflecting about the message to the nation, highlighted the fact that it was a long speech, which addressed advantageous and disadvantageous aspects, but it was serious.

