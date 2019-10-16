Enthusiast Gaming Partners With Global Casino Brand, PartyCasino.Fun

PartyCasino.Fun, one of the world’s largest online casinos, to engage with gamers and esports industry at EGLX





Designed a customized marketing campaign with multiple touchpoints to gamers to target the sought after demographic

Partnership includes sponsor logo on Luminosity Jersey and sponsorship in EGLX 19+ Lounge to expand PartyCasino.Fun’s Canadian audience

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV:EGLX) (FSE:2AV)(“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that, in partnership with its esports division, Luminosity Gaming (“Luminosity”), it has entered into a sponsorship and partnership agreement (the “Agreement”) with PartyCasino.Fun, a leading online casino with over 500 games ranging from classics such as Blackjack and Roulette, to a wide variety of online slots.

Through the Agreement, PartyCasino.Fun’s logo will appear on Luminosity Gaming jerseys, which will be visible during live streams and broadcast events, as well as in the online store. Additionally, PartyCasino.Fun will sponsor the 19+ gaming lounge at EGLX, providing mutual access and opportunity to another tier of gamers.

Enthusiast Gaming will run a series of polls that ask attendees to choose between a real-life location and a videogame location. After the poll’s conclusion in December, the results will be utilized on Enthusiast Gaming’s wide social media presence to promote PartyCasino.Fun as a personal getaway, giving PartyCasino.Fun a newfound Canadian reach.

The collaboration with PartyCasino.Fun unlocks a new audience segment for Enthusiast Gaming, the lucrative online gambling community. Enthusiast Gaming has multiple points of engagement to gamers which provides the unique ability to leverage the entire network of media, esports and events assets. Enthusiast Gaming’s newly hired direct sales team is already adding value by leveraging direct relationships with brands and agencies and offering a custom, targeted approach to reach the gamer demographic. The partnership with PartyCasino.Fun was driven by the sales team, and is a testament to how successful the overall strategy can be.



Menashe Kestenbaum, President of Enthusiast Gaming commented, “The partnership with PartyCasino.Fun is exciting for us and validates the size and scale of our combined media and gaming platform. We used the sales and marketing expertise of our newly formed direct sales team, to create a unique, customized marketing strategy for PartyCasino.Fun to reach their media and sponsorship goals. It is encouraging to see our sales force already delivering value and driving revenue. We look forward to partnering with PartyCasino.Fun, and working closely with their team!”



Alessandro De Stasio, Head of Marketing of PartyCasino.Fun commented, “We are excited to have the chance to partner up with the largest gaming and esports organization in Canada. We are sure that the combination with our audiences will untap new marketing opportunities whether it comes to reach, events and/or activations.”



About PartyCasino.Fun

PartyCasino.Fun is the play for fun solution launched in H2 2019 with the scope to provide our customer a different online casino experience where no real money is involved. PartyCasino is the leading casino brand of GVC Holdings PLC (LSE:GVC) (“GVC”) and, as one of the world’s largest online casinos, houses over one thousand games between slot machines, blackjack, roulette and other table games. GVC runs four main product verticals: sports, casino, poker and bingo. GVC, a leading e-gaming operator in B2C and B2B markets, has licenses throughout several countries including Austria, Italy, United Kingdom, Denmark, Belgium, Germany and others. With multitudes of established brands under its belt that have a combined heritage of over 250 years, GVC is one of the biggest sports-betting and gaming groups in the world.

About Enthusiast Gaming



Enthusiast Gaming (TSX.V: EGLX)(FSE: 2AV) is building the world’s largest network of communities for gamers and esports fans. Already the largest gaming network in the U.S., the Company’s business is comprised of three main pillars: Media, Events and Esports. Enthusiast Gaming’s digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels which collectively reach 150 million visitors monthly. The media network generates over 30 billion ad requests and over 1 billion page views per month. Enthusiast’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle-based Call of Duty team. Collectively, the integrated ecosystem reaches over 200 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Enthusiast Gaming’s event business, owns and operates Canada’s largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, ( eglx.com ) with approximately 55,000 people attending in 2018. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com . For more information on Luminosity Gaming, please visit luminosity.gg



