Fraser Institute Media Advisory: New study on municipal taxes in Canada’s largest cities coming Thursday, Oct. 17

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Oct. 17, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on municipal tax rates.



Who Bears the Burden of Property Taxes in Canada’s Largest Metropolitan Areas? compares residential property tax rates with business and industry rates in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 5:00 a.m. Eastern.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Josef Filipowicz, Senior Policy Analyst

Fraser Institute



