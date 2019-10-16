Applied Therapeutics to Present Data Highlighting AT-007 for the Treatment of Galactosemia at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2019 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced the Company will give an oral presentation of data at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2019 Annual Meeting in Houston (October 15-19) on AT-007, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant Aldose Reductase inhibitor (ARI) in Phase 1/2 development for treatment of Galactosemia. In addition, the Company will host an ASHG Educational Symposium featuring a panel of Galactosemia experts.



Details on the Oral Presentation and Educational Symposium are below:

Oral Presentation

Title: AT-007, a Novel CNS Penetrant Aldose Reductase Inhibitor Prevents the Metabolic and Tissue Specific Abnormalities of Galactosemia, in a GALT Deficient Rat Model of Disease

Date and Time: Saturday, October 19, 2019, 8:30-8:45am CT

Presenter: Riccardo Perfetti, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics

Session: 99

Location: Room 370A – Level 3/Convention Center

The presentation will be available on the ASHG conference website as well as the Applied Therapeutics website following the session.

Galactosemia Educational Symposium

Title: Development of an Oral Treatment for Galactosemia

Date and Time: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 12:45-2:00pm CT

Location: Marriott Marquis Houston, Room Briargrove AB, Level 3

Key Topics:

Clinical presentation of Classic Galactosemia

Jerry Vockley, MD, PhD, UMPC Children’s Hospital, Pittsburgh University



Jerry Vockley, MD, PhD, UMPC Children’s Hospital, Pittsburgh University Biology and biochemistry of Classic Galactosemia

Gerard Berry, MD, Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School



Gerard Berry, MD, Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School Preclinical evidence and clinical development for a novel oral compound to prevent complications of Classic Galactosemia

Riccardo Perfetti, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics

Additional details for the event can be found here .

About Galactosemia

Galactosemia is a rare metabolic disease that affects how the body processes a simple sugar called galactose, and for which there is no known cure or approved treatment available. Galactose is found in foods, but the human body also naturally produces galactose on its own, so dietary restriction can’t prevent complications of disease. It is estimated that the U.S. Galactosemia population is approximately 2,800 patients, based on newborn screening data identifying 2,500 infants through 2014, and the estimated birth rate of 80 patients per year. High levels of galactose circulating in the blood and tissues of Galactosemia patients enables Aldose Reductase to convert galactose to a toxic metabolite, called galactitol, which causes long-term complications ranging from CNS dysfunction to cataracts.

About AT-007

AT-007 is a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant Aldose Reductase inhibitor (ARI) in Phase 1/2 development for treatment of Galactosemia. AT-007 has been studied in in an animal model of Galactosemia, which demonstrated that AT-007 reduces toxic galactitol levels and prevents disease complications. Applied Therapeutics is conducting a biomarker based development program in patients with Galactosemia, based on the recently released draft industry guidance on drug development for low prevalence, slowly progressing rare metabolic diseases. The company received Orphan Designation for AT-007 for Galactosemia in May 2019.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The company’s lead drug candidate, AT-001, is a novel aldose reductase inhibitor (ARI) that is being developed for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The company initiated a Phase 3 registrational study in DbCM in September 2019. Applied Therapeutics is also developing AT-007, a central nervous system penetrant ARI, for the treatment of Galactosemia, a rare pediatric metabolic disease, and initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in June 2019. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, expected to advance into a Phase 1 study in 2020.

Forward-looking Statements

Contacts

Investors:

Maeve Conneighton

(212) 600-1902 or

appliedtherapeutics@argotpartners.com

Media:

Brittany Horowitz

(212) 704-4466 or

media@appliedtherapeutics.com







