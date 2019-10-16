PolyPid Announces Positive Top-line Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of D-PLEX100 for the Prevention of Surgical Site Infections in Abdominal Surgery

/EIN News/ -- D-PLEX 100 Administration into the Surgical Site Led to Statistically Significant Reduction in Infections Compared to Standard of Care Alone



Company Intends to Hold End of Phase 2 Meeting with FDA and Subsequently Submit an IND to Conduct a Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Abdominal Surgery

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. , an emerging clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel, locally-acting therapies, today announced positive top-line results from its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating D-PLEX100 for the prevention of surgical site infections (SSI) in abdominal surgery.

The Phase 2 clinical trial enrolled 201 patients and is a prospective, multicenter, randomized, controlled, single-blind, two arm study to assess the safety and efficacy of D-PLEX 100 administered concomitantly with the Standard of Care (SoC), compared to the SoC control arm, in the prevention of surgical site infection (superficial and deep) in patients undergoing abdominal surgery. The primary endpoint is the infection rate as measured by the proportion of subjects with an SSI event within 30 days post-surgery. Mortality within 30 days was considered as treatment failure.

In the Intent to Treat (ITT) population, the local administration of D-PLEX 100 resulted in a statistically significant decrease in SSIs of 57 percent, compared to SoC alone (p<0.0136). In the Per Protocol population (n=179), which includes all ITT subjects who completed the study without any major protocol deviations, patients treated with D-PLEX 100 achieved a statistically significant decrease in SSIs of 68 percent, as compared to SoC alone (p<0.0024).

Within the first 60 days post-surgery, there were five deaths in the SoC treatment arm, as compared to zero in the D-PLEX 100 treatment arm. In addition, there were no D-PLEX 100 -related serious adverse events.

“This was a robust clinical trial in one of the most complex surgical setting for SSIs, abdominal surgery with colorectal resection,” said Prof. Aviram Nissan, M.D., Head of the Department of General and Oncology Surgery at Sheba Medical Center and clinical investigator for the Phase 2 trial. “The vast majority of the patients in the study had colorectal cancer, making the results of this study especially impressive. I look forward to further evaluating D-PLEX100 in a Phase 3 clinical trial.”

“We are extremely pleased with the totality of these top-line data, which represent our first results for D-PLEX100 from a large, blinded, prospective clinical trial designed with FDA input,” said Amir Weisberg, PolyPid’s CEO. “Based on these compelling results, we intend to conduct an end of Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Following our interactions with the FDA, we expect to be in a position to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) amendment to conduct a Phase 3 trial for the prevention of post-abdominal SSIs. This would be the second surgical model for D-PLEX 100 to enter Phase 3. In our most advanced clinical program for D-PLEX 100 , for the prevention of post-cardiac surgery sternal infections, we expect the first patient in our Phase 3 trial to be enrolled before year-end.”

About D-PLEX100

PolyPid’s lead drug product candidate, D-PLEX100, is a novel product designed to provide local prolonged anti-bacterial activity directly at the surgical site to prevent SSIs. Following the administration of D-PLEX 100 into the surgical site, the PLEX technology enables the prolonged and constant release of broad-spectrum antibiotic, doxycycline, resulting in high local concentration for a period of four weeks. This allows effective prevention of infection after surgery with increased potential to eradicate antibiotic resistant bacteria at the surgical site. D-PLEX 100 has received two Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designations from the FDA for the prevention of sternal wound infection post-cardiac surgery and for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection.

About PolyPid

PolyPid is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel, locally acting therapies using its transformational PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation Matrix) technology to treat a wide variety of localized medical conditions with an initial focus on the management of surgical site infections. PLEX-based products have demonstrated an excellent efficacy and safety profile during extended clinical trials. PolyPid’s technology and products are based on the inventions of Dr. Noam Emanuel, the Founder and the Chief Scientific Officer of the company.

For additional company information, visit www.polypid.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

