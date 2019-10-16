Ceapro Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market

Company to commence trading on the OTCQX Market effective immediately; In addition, Company will continue trading on its primary market, the TSX Venture Exchange

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today that its common shares have been approved for trading onto the OTCQX® Best Market, a U.S. market that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York.



Effective immediately, Ceapro, Inc. will commence trading on the OTCQX Market under the symbol “CRPOF.” The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on its primary market, the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the symbol “CZO.” Ceapro also expects to be DTC eligible before year end, which will greatly simplify the process of trading and exchanging common shares in the United States.

“We are pleased to have qualified to begin trading on the OTCQX Market,” commented Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO of Ceapro. “We have made tremendous strides this year in executing our strategy in order to position Ceapro to achieve this catalytic milestone. We believe that trading on the OTCQX Market will serve to raise the visibility of Ceapro, enhance trading liquidity and broaden our shareholder base and expand our reach as we successfully transition to a new business model from a contract manufacturer to a biopharmaceutical development company; all of which we believe has the potential to unlock significant shareholder value.”

"We would like to congratulate Ceapro on its first day of trading on the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX provides innovative and entrepreneurial companies with a transparent, cost-effective market that enables them to build long-term shareholder value. We look forward to supporting Ceapro Inc. and its shareholders as the company further raises awareness in the U.S. public market."

The OTCQX Best Market is for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Shareholders and investors can find real-time quotes and market information on the OTC Markets website .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit www.ceapro.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

For more information contact:

Jenene Thomas

Jenene Thomas Communications, LLC

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Advisor

T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247

E: czo@jtcir.com

Issuer:

Gilles R. Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA

President & CEO

T: 780-421-4555

