Neutra’s New Sports Cream Hits the Market Just as CBD Products Reach New Heights of Popularity and Sales

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, TX, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Neutra Corp. (OTCQB: NTRR) (“Neutra” or “the Company”) subsidiary VIVIS Corp. ( www.VivisCorp.com ) has released a new CBD-based (cannabidiol), menthol-infused sports cream that will hit store shelves at the same time that CBD products have gained mainstream acceptance across the nation.



“We’re definitely hitting the market at the best possible time,” said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. “CBD products like VIVIS’s new sports cream have never been more accepted and have never been in as great a demand as they are now. With one in five Americans participating in a sport or exercising regularly, there’s going to be a lot of interest in our product, especially when our cream will be consistency and potency assured by third-party testing. That’s a key market differentiator consumers will appreciate.”

The new cream will be available in two strengths: a standard strength 3.4 oz airless pump bottle with 400 mg of 99%+ Crystalline Cannabidiol (CBD Isolate) and a maximum-strength version with 1000 mg of 99%+ Crystalline Cannabidiol (CBD Isolate). Consumers will soon be able to purchase it at select stores in Texas, Louisiana, California and New Jersey, as well as at viviscorp.com.

The release comes in the wake of a nationwide survey showing CBD products have never been more popular. As part of the poll, the respected publication Consumer Reports estimates that some 64 million Americans have tried a CBD product with the past two years. Furthermore, one out of seven of the people, according to Consumer Reports, use CBD in some form every day. While CBD is most popular with people in their 20s, 15 percent of Americans also use CBD-infused products, including topical and creams.

Sales numbers of CBD products bear out Consumer Report’s findings. Such products enjoyed a spectacular 332.8 percent growth rate in 2018 over 2017. CBD has now replaced turmeric as the most popular primary ingredient in organic health products.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture—one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NeutraInc.com .

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Contact:

Sydney Jim

888-433-4033

info@neutrainc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.