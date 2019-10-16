Soft skills and authenticity are vital to protect women’s jobs in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the Fourth Industrial Revolution brings huge technological developments that enable more effective ways of working, it is likely to lead to the loss of around 20% of jobs currently performed by humans. Due to the distribution of labour in the workforce as it stands, these soon-to-be lost jobs are presently predominantly performed by women.

Developing key skills to stay relevant in turbulent times is vital for women who want to minimise the risk of being excluded from future employment. Women will need to train themselves and invest in their skills not to compete with men but to secure their own distinct futures. Many skills can be learnt and data suggests that some crucial ones are innate in women, but need developing to be valuable in the boardroom, building corporate success and in leadership.

Last week a new coaching and mentoring platform – WomanID – was launched in London. The platform enables women to learn exactly the skills necessary to succeed in the Fourth Industrial Revolution while remaining authentic to themselves. Ekaterina Kozinchenko, the Founder of WomanID, believes that women need to embrace their creativity, use their inherent soft skills and be tech savvy in order to thrive in the coming decades.

Attendees of the international launch event, over 50 in person and thousands online, ranged from business executives to media personalities. All focused on how key skills and breaking a cycle of being average will be an effective solution for women in a long-fought battle in the job market.

Keynote speaker, JCDecaux’s Kate Tovey outlined that beyond the basic virtue of being fair, women’s growing inclusion in the job market will also lead to an 11% increase in global GDP. She said: “Women need to be represented and encouraged to strive for the top jobs. We, as women, have the responsibility of encouraging and supporting each other to reach both our common and individual goals.”

Reflecting on this, Chiara Tilesi, TED speaker, Davos Cultural Leader 2019 and the Founder of We Do It Together, added: “Women are constantly being objectified in the media, films, articles and books. It is time for women to be the subject not the object, and the media to talk about our dreams and goals instead of our beauty and looks.”

While some speakers debated about key skills and women’s perception, others, such as Tatiana Mitrova of the Skolkovo School of Management, encourages women to face their fears and triumph over ‘if only I had…’ moments. Tatiana has expressed that “women need to overcome their many fears, listen to others and ask for help – I started my career at the age of 30 by knocking on doors at university, where I am now a Director and a Professor. It is never too late to start your career but you need to be brave, to listen and to ask.”

Olga Sorokina, the Managing Partner of O2 Consulting, agreed: “Don’t let your fear halter you from reaching for your goals. Bravery and curiosity are key in learning how to navigate male-dominated industries and unconscious bias.”

Celebrity branding authority Jeetendr Sehdev extolled the importance of women focusing on themselves, including embracing their flaws: “In order to achieve your goals, women need to be you-centric instead of audience-centric. Be authentic, believe in yourself and do not be afraid to show your flaws – these will only make you more fascinating and help you to achieve your dreams.”

Commenting on the launch event, WomanID founder Ekaterina Kozinchenko said: “Today we must address the importance of soft skills, creativity and self-digitalisation for women in business in the future. We need to be ready. I encourage every woman to believe in herself, be authentic, find her own ID, and aim for the top. Accept you need to learn, re-train your skills and get started. All women attending WomanID online and offline, tell us that it is true, with training we can do anything and will be successful.”

