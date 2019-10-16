Global Table Tennis Market - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2023

“Table Tennis - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Table Tennis Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Overview:

Table tennis, or as popularly known ping-pong, can be defined as a sport where two or four players play with a lightweight ball hitting it back and forth, across a table, where the medium to hit it is small wooden racket often with a padding on the flat surface of it. The table has a net in the middle and is played on the basis of specific set of rules. The game requires quick reaction as it goes on pretty quickly. The global market for table tennis is showing immense possibilities in the coming years due to its high integration in various countries.

The game can be played in different forms like men's doubles, women's singles, men's singles, and women's doubles. The game has undergone several modification and is also a part of the Olympic games, which has ensured better market percolation. The game is quite inexpensive as it does not require much equipment. However, to maintain fitness, players have to exercise a lot. These factors are making it easier for the global market for table tennis to find prospect in diverse areas.

Various countries are showing substantial interest in taking the market for table tennis on a global scale. Both private and government bodies are showing interest in taking the market ahead. However, in under-developed countries the growth may be restrained due to the lack of infrastructure and budget to bolster the growth of the market. But the sports is inexpensive, which can ensure better number of takers if marketed well. This can bring back the market on track in the coming years.

Segmentation:

The global market for table tennis can be better understood upon a revelation led by proper segmentation. The report has this segmentation based on type and application. These segments have information on various drivers substantiated by claims made by volume-specific and value-specific information.

By type, the global market report on table tennis covers better grounds by incorporating 1 Star Ball, 2 Star Ball, 3 Star Ball, and other Balls.

By application, the global report of the market for table tennis covers Fitness & Recreation, and Match & Training.

Regional Analysis:

The game is quite popular in the Asia Pacific region owing to which the market for table tennis is witnessing rapid growth. China, India, Thailand, Singapore, and others are countries that can bolster the regional market growth. Government initiatives, better investment plans, and others are expected to make better space for the regional market expansion.

Europe is a region that is showing promising growth in the table tennis market. Their participation in the Olympic games and others are expected to earn better revenues for the global market. Several countries are investing substantially for the regional infrastructural development, which can influence the market growth.

Industry News:

In April 2019, the International Table Tennis Federation announced that the padding of the table tennis racket would see a significant change in color in the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games. Instead of current red and black, the new colors would be different from red. But the black will remain as it is.

Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the Table Tennis Market Status and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market players on a global and regional basis.

DHS

Double Fish

Nittaku

STIGA

Xushaofa

Butterfly

Yinhe

JOOLA

Yasaka

