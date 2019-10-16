Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market 2022: Analysis and Information for Every Aspect of the Industry

“IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2022”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market by Service Type (De-Manufacturing and Recycling, Remarketing and Value Recovery, Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Reverse Logistics, and Other Service) by Asset Type (Computer/Laptops, Servers, Mobile Devices, Storage Devices, and Peripherals) for (Banking, Financial Service, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecom, Educational Institutions, Healthcare Industry, Aerospace and Defense, Public Sector and Government offices, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Others): Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and forecast 2019 – 2022

Overview:

IT asset disposition (ITAD) market is a system that integrates a safe disposition of unwanted equipment and obsolete methods to make the system more ecologically responsible. But the disposition has to take place in a safe manner. Various IT asset disposition vendors are efficiently doing this and their streamlining of the process ensures minimal cost and effective handling of losses. The entire process incorporates methods of selling old products or refurbishing of it to give access to various new methods.

The process incorporates secured wiping of data so that it does not fall into the wrong hand who can take advantage of it, proper disposal of materials so that ecologically-sensitive objects do not adversely impact the system, charitable donations to initiate various corporate social responsibility actions, and others. These processes are very much a part of running any enterprises as the entire streamlining of the force behind the daily work depend on safe handling of such components.

On the other hand, facing losses from such selling of objects can be considered a huge market deterrent. Several companies are trying to gain as much as possible from this sector to ensure that their profit stays on the right track. That is why efficient handling is needed to manage this system. Various companies stumble upon this process as they think of hiring experts as an added burden. However, what they do not realize is the potential threat of data leakage. This lack of knowledge can be seen as a drawback for the market.

Segmentation:

The global market for IT asset disposition can be read by having it scrutinized under the lens of an effective segmentation that would incorporate service type, asset type, and end user. This segmentation deals with a proper understanding of drivers that can provide scope for an enriched planning for the coming years.

By service type, the global IT asset disposition market can be segmented into Reverse Logistics, De-Manufacturing & Recycling, Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Remarketing & Value Recovery, and Other Services.

By asset type, the IT asset disposition market can be segmented into Servers, Storage Devices, Mobile Devices, Computer/Laptops, and Peripherals.

By end user, the IT asset disposition market can be segmented into Banking, Financial Service, and Insurance (BFSI), Educational Institutions, IT & Telecom, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare Industry, Public Sector & Government offices, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is trying to optimize on the potential posed by the global market for IT asset disposition market. This is possible due to the superlative infrastructure they have in various industries and high investment capacity that they are ready to invest to maintain their business integrity. Europe has the chance of following the similar track as its interest and features are quite aligned with North America. The Asia Pacific market may find this as an opportunity to revamp their industrial structures and optimize their potential for growth.

Industry News:

In October 2019, eCycle Solutions announced that they have acquired Refreshtek, a Markham, Ontario-based company, with a name in refurbishing and reselling of IT assets. This also strengthens eCycle Solutions market position as a full-service provider in electronics recycling segment.

Key Players

The report covers a comprehensive study of the competitive scenario of the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Status and the current trends that are predicted to disrupt the market. It identifies dynamic players of the market, including both the major and emerging players. The report contains the companies in the market share review to offer a more extensive overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises noteworthy strategic developments of the market such as new product launch, partnerships, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and growth of most important market players on a global and regional basis.

