Jordan Feed Additives Market Review 2015-2019 and Forecast to 2025 - Analysis of the Key Challenges & Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jordan Feed Additives Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Types (Nutritional, Technological, Zootechnical and Sensory), by Feed Form (Liquid and Dry), by Animal Type (Poultry, Ruminants, Aquaculture and Others) and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Jordan's Feed Additives Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019-2025.



This report thoroughly covers the market by feed type, feed form and animal type. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The Jordan Feed Additives Market is anticipated to register growth due to the advent of new companies in the market which makes feed additives products affordable for livestock farmers. Construction of several livestock farms and mycotoxins ubiquity in animals would act as the key drivers for the imminent growth of Jordan Feed Additives Market during the forecast period.



The feed additives market in Jordan is ascending in a positive direction due to people getting more conscious about quality meat products, which in turn has sparked an interest in feed additives in the industry to adopt nutritional supplements to eradicate animals decaying bio-security. Furthermore, degrading gastrointestinal functionality and low feed conversion ratio are one of the indispensable factors which are going to provide thrust to the feed additives market in Jordan.



By type, the Jordan Feed Additives Market is segmented into nutritional, technological, zootechnical and sensory feed additives. The nutritional feed additives segment leads the feed additives market owing to the increasing protein deficiency in animals and severe heat stress in the broilers. Furthermore, zootechnical feed additives' growth rate is anticipated to accelerate in the coming years on account of increasing intestinal problems in poultry and ruminants.

Some of the major players in Jordan Feed Additives Market are Cargill, Alltech, Kemin Industries, and Biomin Holding GmbH.



